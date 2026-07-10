Max Heise keeps making jumps in his development.

When the San Jose Sharks selected Heise 150th-overall in 2025, he had 27 goals and 40 points in 50 BCHL games for the Penticton Vees. Last season, the centerman joined the Prince Albert Raiders, was an alternate captain, and put up 29 goals and 63 points in 63 WHL games.

Now, Heise is making another jump, to the NCAA. He switched his commitment from Michigan State University to the University of Denver. Under head coach David Carle, the Pioneers have won three of the last six NCAA championships. Heise hopes to bring back another.

At development camp, Heise spoke about Eric Pohlkamp’s advice to him and fellow DU commit Ryan Lin, his evolving playstyle, and his decision to decommit from MSU:

Heise, on his development from the BCHL to the WHL:

We had a great team in [Prince Albert]. I thought I developed a lot over there. Going from the BCHL to the Western League, I think that was a good jump for me, and like I said, we had a really strong team, great coaches, so I think that translated to my success.

Heise, on what he’s improved and ways he can further develop:

Still building on my strength. I think going to college next year, that’ll help a lot, fewer game schedule. Just [trying to] bulk up a little bit would be nice, but I think my confidence took a big step. Holding on to more pucks, shooting more, and I had great players around me, which was awesome.

Heise, on taking another step up, to the NCAA:

Every level you go up is faster, and obviously the NCAA you have older guys. I’ll be going up against man strength. Being at main camp last year, I kind of know what to expect, and I’m looking forward to it.

Heise, on how his playstyle has progressed:

Playing physical, using my speed, driving pucks to the net. Just because [college players are] older, doesn’t mean that I should try away from it or get away from my game. I gotta stay on par with it, and play the way I can.

Heise, on decommitting from MSU for DU:

Two great programs. Michigan State, I was committed there for three years, and I just thought that Denver would be a better fit for me. I’m really excited. I can’t thank Michigan State enough for how they treated me for the three years, but I’m really looking forward to get to Denver.

Heise, on if MSU commit Joshua Ravensbergen mentioned his decommitment:

First day I walked in, he gave it to me a little bit. But, all good there.

Heise, on Pohlkamp’s advice for him and Ryan Lin:

He gave us some spots to go to eat. We’re talking about campus. I know how much he loved it there, so it’s been great to get to know him as well…

He was talking about this bagel shop. He wouldn’t stop talking about it, so I forget the name of it, but I’ll definitely go there.

Heise, on how coach David Carle will use him this season:

Come in and be confident, use my speed. A big thing is my defensive game. I can really help on the PK side of things, whether it’s blocking shots or taking a face-off. That’s my role, and obviously I want to chip in on the scoring side too. Just use my 200-foot game.