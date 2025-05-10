SJHN Daily: Sharks Sign Defenseman, Bystedt’s Best Friend to ELC

The San Jose Sharks have signed Mattias Havelid to an entry-level contract.

It’s official. Welcome to the Sharks, Mattias! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/fnw8Z7swa9 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 9, 2025

The 2022 45th-overall pick had just one assist and a minus-10 rating 19 SHL games with Linkoping HC this season. The 5-foot-10 defender was also loaned to Djurgardens IF and had two goals and 14 points in 18 Allsvenskan games, helping them gain promotion back into the SHL.

Havelid, 21, might join the San Jose Barracuda next season if he makes his North American debut next year.

Top San Jose Sharks prospect Filip Bystedt played with Havelid on Linkoping.

“He’s my best friend. He’s funny, he’s dialed in, he’s a professional. I think everyone’s going to love him over here.”

What kind of blueliner are the Sharks getting in Havelid?

“He’s poised with the puck, he’s skilled, he’s great skating, which helps him get out of situations to move the puck up the ice. Great skill in the offensive zone too.”

Macklin Celebrini is learning from Sidney Crosby at World Championships.

Who will the San Jose Sharks draft this June? Draft experts weigh in.

Andrew Poturalski, Danil Gushchin want more NHL opportunity.

Macklin Celebrini is a Calder Trophy finalist.

The chase for @IIHFHockey Gold starts tomorrow! 🥇 Sharks players and staff will rep their country in Sweden and Denmark. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 8, 2025

Pavol Regenda of the Barracuda will rep Slovakia at Worlds.

The Toffolis have a new dog!

Could the Sharks trade up to first-overall?

"Now, it feels like it is my second home. Fans, unreal here." – Asky 📺 @BrodieBz chats with Yaroslav Askarov in today's Tank Talk: https://t.co/E5HPf6sHsL pic.twitter.com/5klANuE8YB — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 9, 2025

Igor Chernyshov scored his first AHL playoff goal in his debut.

Will Smith netted an assist in a 5-0 USA victory over Denmark at Worlds:

Matty Beniers marque son 2e but du match grâce à un bon tir sur réception! 🎯#MensWorlds #IIHF sur RDS 📺 pic.twitter.com/kJBbEhTU8n — RDS (@RDSca) May 9, 2025

The Florida Panthers need Sergei Bobrovsky to come up big…Florida pulled out Game Three in OT.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin named to NHL's Quarter Century Team.

Johnny Gaudreau's Team USA jersey returns to the locker room ahead of Men's World Championship ❤️ (via: @usahockey) pic.twitter.com/AggSyt2A30 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2025

Another look at the Mikko Rantanen debacle.

Could the New York Islanders land two top-five prospects in the NHL Draft?

Carolina Hurricanes' power play is struggling.

Utah Mammoth owner Ryan Smith talks about his new team name.

The New Jersey Devils shake up their coaching staff.

The Anaheim Ducks hire controversial Stanley Cup-winning head coach.

How will the Boston Bruins approach this NHL Draft?