Schaefer, Misa, Martone? Who Do Draft Experts Have Sharks Picking?

Now that the San Jose Sharks know they’ll be drafting at No. 2, who might they pick?

Around the May 5 Draft Lottery, insiders like Bob McKenzie and Craig Button of TSN, Chris Peters of FloHockey, Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff, Corey Pronman of The Athletic, Sam Cosentino of Sportsnet, and Elite Prospects shared either Draft rankings or mock drafts.

Three top prospects went second-overall in these Draft lists.

Matthew Schaefer (D)

Matthew Schaefer is the consensus No. 1 in this year’s draft.

While he’s been injured for most of this season – only playing 17 games with the Erie Otters of the OHL – he played at above a point-per-game pace while he was in, with 22 total points for seven goals and 15 assists.

The 6-foot-2 all-around blueliner is the only player in The Athletic’s top Draft tier, “NHL All-Star.”

So while many consider Schaefer to be the likely No. 1…Boston College forward James Hagens is a life-long New York Islanders fan. The Islanders won the lottery, jumping from 10th to first.

If the Islanders go for the hometown pick, that leaves the San Jose Sharks to pick up Schaefer, who fills the greatest organizational need, the blueline.

“When he played, there’s little questioning he was the best player in this class,” Peters said.

FloHockey’s Chris Peters sees real potential for Hagens to go first-overall.

Peters added that if Schaefer is available, the Sharks “would make this pick in a heartbeat.”

Michael Misa (C)

Misa is the consensus favorite to go to the San Jose Sharks at the moment.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie and The Athletic’s Corey Pronman and Elite Prospects had Misa as their second-best Draft prospect.

Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis and Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino had the Sharks going with Misa in their mock drafts.

The 6-foot-1 center, playing for the Saginaw Spirit, led the way in the OHL this season with a league-leading 134 points – 62 goals for second and and 72 assists for fourth.

“Misa is one of the best pure goal-scorers in the CHL and is on track for one of the most impressive goal-scoring draft campaigns that we’ve seen out of the OHL in quite some time,” Ellis wrote for Daily Faceoff.

“He’s a high-end skater with clear NHL edge work and top speed,” Pronman said in The Athletic. “He’s highly-skilled and creative with tremendous vision. His ability to improvise in tight areas and on the move is elite and makes it easy to envision him scoring in major numbers in the NHL.”

The two-way pivot has already been growing a connection with one San Jose Sharks prospect – winger Igor Chernyshov, who joined him with the Spirit for the latter part of the season, to much success.

The only drawback to Misa seems to be that he plays center, where the Sharks already appear deep in both Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

Porter Martone (RW)

If the San Jose Sharks don’t want a center, and Schaefer isn’t available, Porter Martone seems to be the next best option, at least according to Craig Button from TSN.

A right winger and captain for the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL this season, Martone sits ninth in assists in the OHL with 61 and eight in total points with 98, through 57 games played.

He’s likely the biggest option at the top of the draft, at nearly 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, something that The Athletic’s Pronman says makes his skill with the puck impressive.

“Mike Grier is building a team,” Button said for TSN. “He’s got Will Smith, Macklin Celebrini up the middle of the ice. He’s got a stud defenseman in Sam Dickinson. He doesn’t have anybody like Porter Martone.”

So maybe Martone brings that something different for the San Jose Sharks.

But at the same time, Mike Grier has said that he’s not planning to draft based on need.

So any of these three names could end up in teal by the end of June, and don’t rule out centers Hagens, Anton Frondell, and Caleb Desnoyers yet either.