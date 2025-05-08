San Jose Sharks
Schaefer, Misa, Martone? Who Do Draft Experts Have Sharks Picking?
Now that the San Jose Sharks know they’ll be drafting at No. 2, who might they pick?
Around the May 5 Draft Lottery, insiders like Bob McKenzie and Craig Button of TSN, Chris Peters of FloHockey, Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff, Corey Pronman of The Athletic, Sam Cosentino of Sportsnet, and Elite Prospects shared either Draft rankings or mock drafts.
Three top prospects went second-overall in these Draft lists.
Matthew Schaefer (D)
Matthew Schaefer is the consensus No. 1 in this year’s draft.
While he’s been injured for most of this season – only playing 17 games with the Erie Otters of the OHL – he played at above a point-per-game pace while he was in, with 22 total points for seven goals and 15 assists.
The 6-foot-2 all-around blueliner is the only player in The Athletic’s top Draft tier, “NHL All-Star.”
So while many consider Schaefer to be the likely No. 1…Boston College forward James Hagens is a life-long New York Islanders fan. The Islanders won the lottery, jumping from 10th to first.
If the Islanders go for the hometown pick, that leaves the San Jose Sharks to pick up Schaefer, who fills the greatest organizational need, the blueline.
“When he played, there’s little questioning he was the best player in this class,” Peters said.
FloHockey’s Chris Peters sees real potential for Hagens to go first-overall.
Peters added that if Schaefer is available, the Sharks “would make this pick in a heartbeat.”
Michael Misa (C)
Misa is the consensus favorite to go to the San Jose Sharks at the moment.
TSN’s Bob McKenzie and The Athletic’s Corey Pronman and Elite Prospects had Misa as their second-best Draft prospect.
Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis and Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino had the Sharks going with Misa in their mock drafts.
The 6-foot-1 center, playing for the Saginaw Spirit, led the way in the OHL this season with a league-leading 134 points – 62 goals for second and and 72 assists for fourth.
“Misa is one of the best pure goal-scorers in the CHL and is on track for one of the most impressive goal-scoring draft campaigns that we’ve seen out of the OHL in quite some time,” Ellis wrote for Daily Faceoff.
“He’s a high-end skater with clear NHL edge work and top speed,” Pronman said in The Athletic. “He’s highly-skilled and creative with tremendous vision. His ability to improvise in tight areas and on the move is elite and makes it easy to envision him scoring in major numbers in the NHL.”
The two-way pivot has already been growing a connection with one San Jose Sharks prospect – winger Igor Chernyshov, who joined him with the Spirit for the latter part of the season, to much success.
The only drawback to Misa seems to be that he plays center, where the Sharks already appear deep in both Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.
Porter Martone (RW)
If the San Jose Sharks don’t want a center, and Schaefer isn’t available, Porter Martone seems to be the next best option, at least according to Craig Button from TSN.
A right winger and captain for the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL this season, Martone sits ninth in assists in the OHL with 61 and eight in total points with 98, through 57 games played.
He’s likely the biggest option at the top of the draft, at nearly 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, something that The Athletic’s Pronman says makes his skill with the puck impressive.
“Mike Grier is building a team,” Button said for TSN. “He’s got Will Smith, Macklin Celebrini up the middle of the ice. He’s got a stud defenseman in Sam Dickinson. He doesn’t have anybody like Porter Martone.”
So maybe Martone brings that something different for the San Jose Sharks.
But at the same time, Mike Grier has said that he’s not planning to draft based on need.
So any of these three names could end up in teal by the end of June, and don’t rule out centers Hagens, Anton Frondell, and Caleb Desnoyers yet either.
The Islanders would be crazy to draft Hagens at 1. Unless they just have to have him and neither Chicago nor Utah wants to come up to #1 for Schaefer/Misa. But, they don’t have to have him that badly. The Sharks would also be pretty nuts to not do the same, taking Misa or Schaefer at 2 or else trading the pick. I still think it is critical to remember Grier said the Sharks top 5 is different from 80% of the league’s. I kinda think this starts at #3 and not the very top, but it makes them strong… Read more »
I interpreted Grier’s statement the same way. If the Sharks had landed in the three hole, I think they’d have moved down and taken McQueen even with the injury concerns. But it seems like it would be nuts to trade out of the first or second spot this year, unless Buffalo offers up Dahlin.
yup.
Will keep coming back to the “don’t overthink it” theme. The only way I start to think about alternatives is if someone gives me a really great reason. Dahlin is that sort of reason.
But I’m so liking what I hear about Misa, I think moving him for Dahlin (as the centerpieces) is trading future HoFers.
Finishing 3rd overall would have been a very different world!! Glad we’re not living in it.
If the Isles trade down in hope of getting Hagens (or Frondell), I’m guessing the ask is an unprotected 1st for next season. Wouldn’t do it with Utah, though, I think they’re too good next season and probably not a lottery pick.
I think that’s just the media drumming up a little non-existent uncertainty to have something to talk about. Islanders have been handed a chance to draft a future franchise player. They’re not going to mess around just because so-and-so was a “life-long Islanders fan.” That’s nonsense.
I doubt Grier is thinking too hard about this one. Dropping to #2 pretty much means Islanders will make his decision for him.
This is where I disagree. The Islanders organization and fan community still feel the sting of John Tavares leaving for the Leafs in free agency. They know they aren’t a destination franchise and picking a local kid that was the consensus top pick not too long ago would be a huge marketing windfall but more importantly, would help them rest easy that he isn’t going to bolt in UFA in 7 seasons.
If they’re set on him they have to trade down.
Or, and back to my earlier point, they embrace the marketing point of view of taking the local kid first overall. I know it isn’t logical from a hockey ops standpoint, but thinking about it holistically as a franchise I can see it. Plus it isn’t like the Islanders avoid doing kooky things.
“The only drawback to Misa seems to be that he plays center, where the Sharks already appear deep in both Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.”
Too much depth a center. A drawback I’m more than thrilled to see the Sharks have to deal with …
Yeah it was kind of a silly comment in the article. Teams can never have too many centers.
Just like we had too many centers with Thornton, Marleau, Pavelski, Couture, and Hertl haha. Shame we had to scratch one of them since you can only ice 4 centers.
Was an insane sentence to read that in the article.
Plus Misa only recently moved back to Center. I’d love putting him and Smith on a line with them each playing that hybrid role – i.e. whoever is taking the face off is the center.
Most people put him at a big reach at 2OA, but I can’t help feel like Caleb Desnoyers is the perfect kind of player for the team the Sharks are trying to build. Sky high hockey IQ, a 200 foot game, high compete and physical too. Celebrini/Desnoyers could be a 1-2 punch at center that grinds out playoff wins. He just seems like a prototypical Grier type of player.
We should go BPA of course, but if we got an offer to trade back, and we added some assets and then picked Desnoyers I would still be pretty excited.
I wouldn’t mind seeing the Sharks basically bundle the rest of their high value picks to move up and snag someone like Desnoyers in addition to Misa.
Yeah especially if he slips, some lists have him closer to 8/9, but we’ll see closer to draft. I think a lot of lists haven’t been updated yet.
What kind of package gets this done? Let’s say we are at the draft and it’s #8OA and Desnoyers is on the board. Go!
Also have to keep in mind it’s realistic that these same assets could be used for Knies, Peterka, Dobson, Samberg and who knows who else… These picks are valuable as hell because any contending team will need them to upgrade in season after they can LTIR somebody
for anyone wanting to go down a fun ‘hypothetical trade’ rabbit hole. About a dozen trades in 18 minutes. Some are pretty clever, a few are out there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxqKcszYwtk
Zero reason to overthink this. Tier one prospects are Schaefer and Misa. Whoever falls to the Sharks is the pick. Full stop. The Sharks don’t need a ton more prospects and it has been over a decade since a number two pick was traded because it ended so bad. The beauty of this is GMMG doesn’t need to choose. Either we have insane depth at center with even more insane flexibility in our top six of the near future or we acquire the final piece to complete our prospect pool with what will be a top pair defenseman. No matter… Read more »
In my mind, Misa has already been drafted and I’m sniffing Misa glue. The only reality that could break that up for me is Schaefer falling to #2. I really am satisfied with Misa though, I’ve loved what I’ve seen, and that’s kind of a lot since he’s in all of Chernyshov’s highlights.
Anyone going to the draft party at the Shark Tank? I’ll be there, last year was a blast. I stayed until the Dickinson pick and then the wife had enough not long after that. No way we get to the Dallas pick, but I’ll probably hang around for the top 10 just in case