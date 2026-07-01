Mason Marchment is coming back to San Jose.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Marchment has signed a five-year contract with the San Jose Sharks, approximately $7 million AAV.

Mason Marchment sounds like he's headed to San Jose…long-time home of father Bryan in both an on- and off-ice role



Word is 5 years, approx $7M AAV — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026

The 6-foot-5 winger, 31, has scored 63 goals over the last three seasons. This past season, Marchment scored 19 goals and 47 points in 68 games with the Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The San Jose Sharks have been rumored to be interested in the power forward in the past. It’s a signal of where the team is competitively, that they could lure one of the top free agents.

Marchment told TSN that returning to San Jose is “full circle”.

The son of late San Jose Sharks defenseman and development coach Bryan Marchment, Mason Marchment would hang around San Jose in his younger days with his dad.

here we go @SanJoseSharks — mason marchment (@mush__27) May 8, 2013

“It’s perfect timing,” Marchment told TSN. “They’re on the up. They got so many young, talented players. Griersy’s done a great job of bringing in some guys to help them, and hopefully, I can be one of those guys.”

Marchment says returning to SJ is “full circle,” something he’s always wanted to do.



“…it's perfect timing. They're on the up. They got so many young, talented players. Griersy’s done a great job of bringing in some guys to help them, and hopefully I can be one of those guys.” — Fear the Fin (@fearthefin) July 1, 2026

Marchment was not drafted, breaking out with the Florida Panthers as a 26-year-old in 2021-22 with 18 goals and 47 points in just 54 games. He continued his scoring ways with the Dallas Stars, Kraken, and the Blue Jackets.

Since 2021-22, Marchment has 93 goals and 223 points in 333 games. In part because of his hard-charging style, he’s played over 70 games in a season just once, but he’s an all-around impact player when he’s on the ice. Over an 82-game season, that averages out to a 23-goal and 55-point winger.