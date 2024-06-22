Links
SJHN Daily: Is UFA Mark Giordano ‘Perfect Shark’?
Jeff Marek calls Mark Giordano a “perfect Shark.”
Marek and Elliotte Friedman discussed the future of the 40-year-old UFA defenseman on the “32 Thoughts Podcast”.
Giordano only slotted into 46 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and didn’t get in during the playoffs. There’s no doubt that the ex-Calgary Flames captain, from 2013 to 2021, could add some difference-making leadership to the San Jose Sharks’ locker room, to lead youngsters like Henry Thrun and Shakir Mukhamadullin.
According to the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran, the oldest player in the NHL is still interested in playing next season…and longer.
It’s an open question how much game that Giordano has left though. At his peak, the 2019 Norris Trophy winner was arguably the best defenseman in the NHL, an all-situations monster. This past season, however, he played just 16:37 a night, his lowest since 2008-09. He was still relied on heavily on the PK, but wasn’t a PP regular.
If Giordano has some life left though, he could help the Sharks.
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…
Is Stian Solberg the favorite to be selected at No. 14 for the San Jose Sharks?
What centers could the Sharks select in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft?
The San Jose Sharks release their preseason schedule.
Who are defensemen that the San Jose Sharks could target in the second round?
OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
Ryan Warsofsky and Devin Cooley were recent guests on ABC 7 Bay Area’s post-Stanley Cup Final show “After the Game”.
The Florida Panthers are this close to blowing a 3-0 series lead, which San Jose Sharks are very familiar with.
Who do Scott Wheeler and Corey Pronman think the Sharks select at pick 14?
AROUND THE NHL…
Regardless the result, NHL and Stanley Cup history will be made this Monday in Game Seven of the Final.
Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty is likely to be traded.
The LA Kings have signed Alex Turcotte to three-year extension.
The Arizona Coyotes face another obstacle in their attempt to return to the NHL…Craig Morgan, as usual, is on top of it.
What should the New York Islanders do with captain Anders Lee? Buy him out?
If Ross Colton is traded, who could fill the Colorado Avalanche role at third-line center?
The Philadelphia Flyers will wait for the NHL’s guidance on goaltender Carter Hart.
Jake DeBrusk garnering interest from a Boston Bruins’ rival.
Steve Yzerman communicating with his unrestricted free agents, but knows not all will return.
This is 1st time in Connor McDavid's career that the Oilers won a game he played in but didn't have a shot or a point. It had happened only 7 times before tonight (5 as a rookie in 2015-16, 3/31/18 vs Flames, 3/30/21 vs Canadiens)
— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 22, 2024
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I just can’t see him signing to play in SJ. I would think some team with better playoff odds would sign him to vet minimum for at least insurance and locker room presence.
Not sure of the value but would the 14th pick get Mcgroarty? Or could the Sharks pay less since everyone now knows the kid wants out of Winnipeg? Looks like he was the #14OA in 2022. Is he a good prospect for the Sharks to pick up?
NO to a 40 yr old defenseman.!
If your Mike how many empty tank seasons, no pun intended can he feel comfortable with while stockpiling teenagers who’s ETA is half a decade from now? It’s pro sports and you have to win eventually. When does he start thinking about winning? A couple misses in the 1st round and your five year plan is down the drain. Is it time to start trying to win? When does he start to think about his own 5 year plan?
Just how drunk are you right now?