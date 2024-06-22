SJHN Daily: Is UFA Mark Giordano ‘Perfect Shark’?

Jeff Marek calls Mark Giordano a “perfect Shark.”

Marek and Elliotte Friedman discussed the future of the 40-year-old UFA defenseman on the “32 Thoughts Podcast”.

Giordano only slotted into 46 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and didn’t get in during the playoffs. There’s no doubt that the ex-Calgary Flames captain, from 2013 to 2021, could add some difference-making leadership to the San Jose Sharks’ locker room, to lead youngsters like Henry Thrun and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

According to the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran, the oldest player in the NHL is still interested in playing next season…and longer.

It’s an open question how much game that Giordano has left though. At his peak, the 2019 Norris Trophy winner was arguably the best defenseman in the NHL, an all-situations monster. This past season, however, he played just 16:37 a night, his lowest since 2008-09. He was still relied on heavily on the PK, but wasn’t a PP regular.

If Giordano has some life left though, he could help the Sharks.

