The San Jose Sharks never circled back on Mario Ferraro.

The UFA defenseman signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Jul. 1.

That was surprisingly low, considering the cost of defensemen so far in the off-season, from the Bo Byram trade to what the San Jose Sharks paid for UFA Jacob Trouba to Vincent Desharnais’s deal with the Washington Capitals.

On the surface, the Sharks could’ve brought Ferraro back as a highly-paid bottom-pairing blueliner. But they didn’t, GM Mike Grier confirmed on Thursday.

Ferraro’s contract, it appears, was a statement from the rest of the NHL that he’s not viewed as a bona fide top-four defenseman, like he’s been used throughout his career by the cellar-dwelling San Jose Sharks.

That’s not all on the Sharks’ long-time alternate captain, an incredible locker room presence and leader, and an all-out shot blocker who’s also a solid one-on-one defender, though not much of a puck-mover and also on the smaller side. It’s just a cold splash of reality for a player who was under siege year after year on undermanned teams.

“We had kind of talked early in the process, and then what they were looking for — or hoping to get — just didn’t line up with what we were trying to do,” Grier said.

Sports is not sentimental: In a perfect world, Ferraro would have seen the playoffs as a member of the Sharks.

The 5-foot-11 sparkplug was San Jose’s No. 49 pick in 2017, making his debut in Oct. 2019, in the season after the Sharks’ last playoff appearance. Over the next seven years, all out of the post-season, no player in teal ate more shots (920). He actually blocked the 16th-most shots in the NHL at that time, ironically behind No. 1 Trouba (1,125) and No. 5 Darnell Nurse (1,012). Over the last six campaigns, he’s been, at worst, a top-three defenseman for the Sharks, peaking as the most-used blueliner in 2023-24.

Ferraro was the heartbeat of the Sharks, until, frankly, they got better. Such is the reality of sports.

Ferraro spoke to Jets media on Thursday. Here’s what he said, courtesy of Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Process of choosing the Jets:

“That’s a good question. Thank you. You know, I’m excited. It’s nice to meet everybody here. I did not. The whole free agency day – it was my first time going through free agency and it went pretty fast. A lot was going on and I didn’t really know what to expect leading up to the day. So there weren’t many conversations [with ex-Jets like Brenden Dillon and Tyler Toffoli]. I didn’t have time to kind of reach out and ask, but you know, I just trust this organization. They’ve had a good reputation over many years and I know the players that are on this team. I have played with a couple of them at World Championships. It was just an exciting place to have the opportunity to come to. So I’m super, super grateful. I’m excited and that’s kind of how the decision went down.”

Improvements in 2025-26:

“I think I improved in a lot of areas from last season. Consistency at doing the little things in the defensive zone that I bring to my game was really important for me last year and I thought I did a better job defensively overall. I want to be a little bit more active when I can, whether it’s joining the rush or getting pucks through from the blueline. I think I had more opportunity last year to do that, and I think I succeeded a bit more in that. It’s something I want to continue working on, but I think I definitely took a jump forward. But again, it’s just doing it more consistently day in and day out to help my game produce a little bit more offense and get involved a little bit more there.”

Saying good-bye to the San Jose Sharks:

“I’m extremely grateful for the Sharks and the opportunities they’ve given me over the years. Obviously, I’ve been there for the whole seven years of my career so far. It starts with Doug Wilson and his team trusting me and drafting me. Obviously, Mike Grier giving me an extension and some opportunity there and trusting me there as well. So, there’s a lot of people that I can thank in the Sharks organization, to many of the staff for, you know, allowing my dream to come true playing in the NHL. It’s tough saying goodbye. But I’m excited for the next chapter. I think it was my time, but I’m ready to start the year as a Jet and I’m pumped up to win here. That’s part of the game. Again, I’m extremely grateful. But I’m also extremely honored and grateful to get started here in Winnipeg.”

On who he knows in Winnipeg:

“Yeah. I went to Worlds with Vilardi and Perfetti. We were there during the COVID year. We had a tight group, a fun group. We ended up winning gold that year. So that was an awesome experience for me, representing Canada alongside those guys, two really good teammates on the team. I mean, we’re all really tight, so it’ll be fun to kind of reunite with them. We share a championship together at Worlds, so that’s pretty cool. And then, yeah, those are the two guys, but playing in the Western Conference for seven years, and playing against the Jets, and kind of have an on ice relationship with some of those guys as well, competing against them and stuff like that. So, yeah, I’m pumped up to join their squad and play alongside rather than against, and have some success.”

On what he prioritized as a free agent:

I think that the No. 1 priority is I want to win, I want to be on a team that’s in a position to do so, and I see that here in Winnipeg, it was only a couple years ago, President’s Trophy winners, and they’ve had so much success, and like I said, playing against them for the seven years of my career starting on the West Coast here. I know the talent that they have and the players that they have and what they’re capable of, so I’m excited to hopefully add to that. So that was definitely the No. 1 thing and obviously being in a place that I’ve heard they treat their players well. I have a family now and stuff like that, so I’ve heard great things about how they treat their players, and that’s important to me. So, there’s some other things in there, but those are two big things, and I’m happy to be where I am, and I’m excited to get going. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

On what’s exciting about playing in this market:

“I’m extremely pumped up about that. That’s another added benefit. When you’ve been to free agency, especially it being my first time, I try not to expect too many things to happen. But after the fact, when you end up signing somewhere you realize the opportunities or what a special thing it is, the benefits of being where you are — and that is one of them. Such a great fanbase in Winnipeg. Going into that building and feeling the passion that those fans bring to the game is super special. And obviously, being Canadian, it’s good to feel good to be in the genuine hockey town that Winnipeg is. Yeah, it’s cool. I can’t wait to experience a Canadian fanbase. Obviously, the Sharks had an amazing fanbase and I’m extremely grateful for all of the loyalty and the respect that they showed for me there, so shout out to them. But I’m excited to be a part of Winnipeg and to get to know their fanbase a little bit.”

On likely playing his 500th NHL game (Ferraro has played 490) for Winnipeg:

“I’m pumped up. It goes by so fast. I can remember, it feels like it was yesterday when I played my first game. And now here I am heading into 500. I always said from the beginning that it would be cool if I could ever play 1,000 games in this league. And to be approaching halfway there is something that I’m obviously very grateful for. I’ve got a long ways to go to that 1,000 mark goal, but I’m happy I’ve been healthy and I’ve stayed healthy and been able to perform, to stay in this league for that long, and yeah, I’m excited to reach that milestone.”

On playing 82 games last year:

“I take a lot of pride in making myself available. I think one of my better abilities is my availability. And being able to be out there and compete and work and put my body on the line for the team. It’s not a good feeling when you’re sitting in the stands and things happen that are out of your control, but the things I can control are keeping myself healthy and ready for games. And just being proactive on injuries. It’s something I take a lot of pride in and hopefully can continue that going [forward] and compete and put myself out there and block some more shots in a Jets jersey. That’s something I take a lot of pride in.”

On staying healthy through lots of shot blocking and penalty killing:

“I think it really comes down to being proactive. When something happens or you feel something, just acting on it quick and taking the initiative to make yourself better. I’ve learned a lot about my body over the years as well. I think if I look back at the years I’ve played, I’ve played more games every year that I’ve played in the league from year one. And last year, playing all 82 games, that was the first time I’ve done that, which I hope to do more. I’m just learning more about my body. Things are going to happen that are out of your control. I don’t think about those things when the game is going on. It is what it is. Yeah, maybe a good point is put some more protective gear on so when I block a shot it doesn’t do so much damage. Just being proactive.”

On playing with Macklin Celebrini:

“He’s arguably one of the best players in the league right now. If he isn’t already, he’s going to be the face of the NHL. Just his preparation, his work ethic, the way he competes, the way he plays. He’s a leader and leads by example out there. It was pretty cool to be part of his accomplishments last year. What he was able to do. Obviously Sharks fans are going to enjoy having Macklin around for hopefully a really long time. He’s a special player and it was cool to learn from him. These young guys coming in, you think as the older guy you’re always going to be the leader and show them the ropes. I think he really just took it himself and was a leader for other guys, including guys like me that have been in the league for five years. Just the way he works and the way he communicates with his teammates and is close with guys. There’s things he’s taught me that I’m going to bring to Winnipeg. Maybe not the on-ice performance or the goals he puts up. But his personality and the way he prepares on and off the ice. I wish him luck in his career. I don’t think he’ll need it.”