San Jose Sharks
Pending UFA Ferraro Wants More Term From Sharks
VANCOUVER — Mario Ferraro would like to play his entire career with the San Jose Sharks. Do the Sharks want the same thing?
Ferraro, 27, is a pending UFA.
San Jose Hockey Now can confirm David Pagnotta’s report that the San Jose Sharks have shown interest in bringing the gritty defenseman back on a short-term contract. SJHN believes that term was for two years and was rejected.
Ferraro, his first time hitting unrestricted free agency, is understandably looking for a longer commitment, likely starting at four years or longer. Based on UFA contracts last summer, a blueliner of Ferraro’s ilk should be able to command at least that kind of term.
Cody Ceci and Ryan Lindgren, both defensive defensemen in their 30’s, received four-year contracts, from the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken, respectively.
Will the San Jose Sharks and Ferraro be able to bridge the gap in term between now and the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline?
“I would love to be in San Jose,” Ferraro has stated repeatedly, most recently in January.
Ferraro is finishing a four-year contract this season, signed in the summer of 2022, with a $3.25 million AAV. That was 3.94 percent of the then $82.5 million salary cap.
2026-27’s salary cap is projected to be $104 million.
For what it’s worth, GM Mike Grier has stated a willingness, if the Sharks remain in the post-season mix, to keep his pending UFAs for the playoff run, and risk losing them in the off-season: “If we’re going well and things are good and we decide that we just roll through it and see what happens, it’s something we’re prepared to do.”
Grier has a host of defenseman who are set to be UFAs, Ferraro, John Klingberg, Timothy Liljegren, and Vincent Desharnais.
Ferraro is the only one who’s a Sharks’ lifer, though. Selected in the second round of the 2017 Draft by San Jose, he’s been a defensive stalwart in bad and good times.
From 2020-21, his sophomore season, to 2024-25, Ferraro was a top-four blueliner on struggling Sharks squads, averaging 22:14 a night. He’s also been the go-to guy for San Jose on the penalty kill.
This year, for a resurgent San Jose team that is flirting with a wild card berth, Ferraro continues to take on top-four minutes: He’s third on the D-corps, behind Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg, averaging 20:50 a night.
He’s also been alternate captain since the 2021-22 campaign.
“Just focused on the season right now and controlling what I can control,” Ferraro has said repeatedly, when asked about his pending free agency.
Many of the fans think we should upgrade the defense and Ferraro is often mentioned as being expendable. He’s not having a bad year so far, but most of us can see that he could be doing a lot more than he’s able to. Whatever the FO decides is fine with me. I’m not gonna rag on him.
Mario’s having the best season of his career. Not exactly a high bar — he’s been an OK d-man for the firt time in his career. Tend to agree with most others that his peak is probably as a 4 (weaker player on the second pair) and he’s best off as a 5/6 guy on blue line that uses its depth 16-18 minutes a night.
But if his desire for more term is an issue, and it should be an issue, I’d move him.
That’s just it. I don’t think he can do more than he is doing. He is what he is and I don’t think there’s any more ceiling. Time to move on.
Incredibly short sided to dismiss his role and how limited amount of Dman are going to be available. Klinberg is killing this team in the defensive zone, Ferraro is a value add. Leads in blocked shots, first PK unit and is durable. Those that want him gone are going to find his replacement more expensive and probably older.
No we’re not. His replacement is likely some combo of Shak, Dickie & Orlov. 2 are cheaper and will likely be better by the middle of next season, annd Orlov is better now. And Ferraro was literally injured for like 20 games last season.
One thing to consider with the block shots metric is that it typically results from not possessing the puck. I do understand his blocked shots totals get bumped up due to PK. Mario isn’t going to be getting better. He will, however, be getting older. Mario wants a big payday. That’s understandable. However, 5 years is 2 more years than I believe the org should be willing to go. He’s a 5/6 player on a Cup contending roster…right now. While SJ is not that this or next year, they could be within 3 years. There’s no way to predict if… Read more »
not a fan of extending him for more than 3 years at this point, teams gonna get expensive by then and for the level the sharks want to get to it’s unclear if mario is good enough to be better than a 3rd pairing guy. definitely a good guy to have around though and one of the key guys on the current d corps, just keep him through the deadline and then figure out contract as we get into the offseason
Don’t give it to him.
decide if you want to be sentimental or if you want to win a cup.
Sentimental gives one MEV. I’d prefer the Cup, thank you.
It’s tough. You love a loyal soldier, but it’s still a business aimed at long term success. I feel like GMMG will avoid these types of long term deals handed out to Sharks stalwarts, like DW got in the bad habit of doing.
We can hope.
Next year’s blue line:
Pohlkamp, Mukh, Dickinson, Iorio, Desharnais, Orlov
Potential 7th and 8th: Cagnoni, Allan, Thompson
Further out: Sahlin Wallenius, Wang
Moving Mario is a path to acquiring a better defensive asset. Looking at that group, he just doesn’t add enough value above the guys who’d fill that void.
You think Pohlkamp will make the Sharks next season? I’d kind of expect him to spend a couple of seasons with the Cuda before he gets a serious shot.
He’s 21 now and is likely to become the first d-man to hit 20 goals in an NCAA season in over 20 years.
So yeah. Next season.
He might start with the ‘Cuda to get oriented to systems and so forth, But he’s had a great coach at Denver, has a strong build and plays with pace. He had a 102mph one-timer from the Ovie spot on a PP at the Spengler Cup. That alone is going can make the PP more dangerous.
Honestly, I think he’ll be the surprise candidate for the Calder as top rookie next season.
I don’t know about Calder but yeah I expect him to make the team. I think everything people love about Ferraro, they’ll get with Polkamp except this guy is actually good at hockey.
They’re gonna add at least one somebody in the offseason, probably two. Or one, if they sign Ferraro. I think this year is shaping up to be the end of Mukhamudullin. I think Pohlkamp makes the team also but they aren’t going to give it to him so you need a legit playable body in camp. Also have to spend some money against the cap. And the 7th and 8th candidates aren’t good. So, two at least.
I wonder how the team evaluates Desharnais. He shouldn’t be expensive and I hope he’s back.
Vinny and Orlov as the two grizzled vets. Iorio, Dickinson, Liljegren/Mukh(?), and if Pohlkamp is all that then him. It would be ideal if Grier could send out Mukh and Liljegren as pieces of a trade package to get a slight upgrade to both. I know, not likely to happen but one can dream.
Mukh is shaping up to be a bubble guy, unfortunately. He just can’t seem to stay healthy enough to stay in the lineup.
This is a really good dive into re-signing Ferraro and how it could make sense:
https://open.substack.com/pub/themacklinyears/p/should-the-sharks-extend-mario-ferraro?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
I will not be deterred and Grier shouldn’t either. Move him.
Not that this is a novel idea, but this is my best guess at what is happening here based on what we know: Despite countless opportunities over the past few years to do so, Mike Grier has not once backed Mario by saying he isn’t trading him or plans to resign him, etc. Mario has also been a warrior for us and played way out of his depth and now the team is in the hunt. We are a better team at this very moment with him in the lineup than without him. Those circumstances gave him the opportunity to… Read more »
Sharks looked better moving the puck out of their own zone last season the moment he went out with injury. That was no coincidence.
Do not re-sign Ferraro. He does not make this team better. He might be good in the room but he’s not good enough on the ice.
Can’t get the puck out of the zone, constantly screens our goalie while trying to block a shot instead of clearing the front of the net and gets pushed around by bigger players.
He should have been traded years ago.
Mario is one of my favorite players, I started following the sharks his rookie year and as an ignorant sharks fan his compete was so fun to watch. He’s flawed but he’s got so much heart for this team I have so much respect for him being in the trenches with us for so long and still having fight. For me, he’s an inspirational figure because he has always sacrificed himself and given everything he’s got, and that’s why I proudly wear his sweater. It would make me really happy to see him finish his career in real, and I… Read more »
That’s a great comment.
I am in similar boat as you.
Love the guy and what he does for the team.
I know there is a logjam on the LD but the UFA market is a desert itt will be hard to replace him, for short term.
I think this will be the hardest decision that GMMG needs to make.
That’s just it, they don’t need to replace him. They need a RD. A legit top 4 RD. Ferraro is not even a legit top 4 D.
They need both.
The trade or draft conundrum is interesting this year. Both Wheeler and Pronman have a raft of RHD, some big, who are projected 1st rounders. If Edmonton isn’t that good and gets dumped in the 2nd round, the Sharks could have something like picks 17 and 25, and they could have the opportunity to scoop up some serious value at RHD. The players would likely be 3 years away, but to fill a pipeline in one draft is quite fortuitous. Alternatively, they could go for a splash in a trade and get a now piece, maybe in a deal similar… Read more »
Such a brutal decision for MG. Don’t envy him.
FYI..
https://www.nhl.com/avalanche/news/avalanche-signs-malinski-four-year-contract
I consider this somewhat of a comp to Ferraro. Both 27 yo. One is on a Cup contending team, the other on a team hanging on for a WC spot. Malinski signs at 4 x $4.75M. He’s likely better than Ferraro, at least from a general stats perspective. Mario should seriously consider a 3 year deal if he wants to stay in SJ, because Malinski just likely blew up Mario’s dream of a 5 year deal at any AAV, with any team in the NHL.
Every situation is different though… If you think Mario should want to sign for less term and money to stay a Shark, we might imagine Malinski did the same. The true open FA market is where Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin get 4/$4M AAV, so I don’t think we can assume anything
The more interesting question to me is what will Graf get. He’s scoring, he’s PK’ing. Matt Coronato for 6/$42M… Graf might be about to snag something similar. And it would be a great contract for the team since it would cover age 24-29, and he’s probably got a little more improvement in him while being able to hold that peak for the life of the deal. And this is a big if, but if the long term choice is between Graf and Eklund, and I think there’s a world where it is given how many promising forwards are still in… Read more »
Graf is definitely someone I’d consider to be part of this first wave of a playoff/championship level roster. I’d also not be surprised to see him be one of the first among the younger players to get a 5+ year offer. Definitely a keeper.
Ek…yeah. If pressed to choose between the two I’d have to agree with you that Graf would be the guy to keep. My hope though is that ever elusive trade for a top pair RHD, heck I’d settle for a top pair LHD at this point, won’t require giving up Eklund yet.
I agree that every situation is different. It’s entirely possible Malinski gave a home town discount, but I think it’s still a comp. Even the Ceci/Dumoulin comps are only 4 year deals at just over Mario’s current AAV. I just don’t see Grier being willing to commit beyond a 3 year deal as evidenced by the Wennberg contract, and the offer to Mario for a 2 year extension. I think he’s going to want to keep some roster flexibility as the team enters this next (unexpectedly accelerated) phase of the rebuild. Maybe the two parties can meet in the middle… Read more »