Draft Buzz: Sharks Targeting Who at No. 11? Ferraro Trade Offer Last Year?

LAS VEGAS — Do the San Jose Sharks have a Jumbo-sized surprise for the Draft on Friday?

Joe Thornton is in Vegas, to help celebrate the Sharks having the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft.

San Jose Hockey Now had dinner on Thursday night with the family of a 2024 Draft eligible, who were on the same Las Vegas-bound plane as Thornton.

Will the 1997 first-overall pick announce the 2024 first-overall pick? Stay tuned.

We know that the San Jose Sharks will select Celebrini No. 1, and yes, according to SJHN’s sources, the strong belief is that he will turn pro for the 2024-25 campaign. But who will the Sharks pick at No. 11, the selection acquired on Thursday for the No. 14 and 42 picks?

Two league sources believe that the Sharks moved up to target a high-end defenseman, though one conceded, “Eiserman could be real.”

There’s some buzz that the Sharks are jumping the line for the polarizing sniper.

Speaking of polarizing, SJHN learned a fascinating trade tidbit about the San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 defenseman Mario Ferraro…