San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Kings Have Given Sharks Permission To Interview Sturm for Head Coach
The Los Angeles Kings might have helped the San Jose Sharks in their head coach search.
Today, the Kings made interim head coach Jim Hiller their permanent bench boss. Elliotte Friedman had suggested last week that the Kings were also looking internally at Ontario Reign head coach Marco Sturm for the role.
That appears to clear Sturm up to interview for the San Jose Sharks’ head coach position, which has been the informed speculation for weeks.
“Hearing that the Sharks have sought and received permission from the Kings to speak with Marco Sturm as part of their coaching search process,” Pierre LeBrun reported today.
That would make two confirmed interviews for the San Jose Sharks’ top job, Sturm and current Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky. San Jose Hockey Now confirmed on Warsofsky last week:
Sharks Have Interviewed Warsofsky for Head Coach, How About Others? (+)
Friedman believes that Jeff Blashill and Jeremy Colliton may have interviewed too, and SJHN believes that Jeff Halpern has too.
In addition to this growing list of candidates, SJHN has heard that other possible candidates Dean Evason, David Carle, Todd McLellan, and Jay Leach have not interviewed.
What I’m Hearing About Sharks’ Head Coach Search: Halpern Interviewed? Who’s Out? (+)
Seattle Kraken assistant coach Leach is in a Sturm-like spot, he’s up for the vacant Kraken head coach spot, which I believe explains why he hasn’t interviewed for the Sharks job.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Woodcroft, assuming he would want the job would be the best choice. Served his time as an assistant coach, head coach in the AHL and head coach in the NHL. The AHL bring the most important in this instance.
Do we need a first year NHL coach in Warsofsky, Leach or Sturm? I don’t think so. We basically had that with Quinn and see how that worked out? Obviously a first year head coach is all current head coaches but our roster seems too ripe with a lot of promise to go with someone with zero professional, NHL-level, coaching experience.
I think it is very likely that we will not make the PO for the next 2-3 years; hence we should go for a coach that can be “burned” aka that has not much to loose himself. Frankly I do no see how ANY coach could make a real difference w/ our team right now – we have to wait a bit more and we should be prepared for another season with maybe 20ish or so wins.