REPORT: Kings Have Given Sharks Permission To Interview Sturm for Head Coach

The Los Angeles Kings might have helped the San Jose Sharks in their head coach search.

Today, the Kings made interim head coach Jim Hiller their permanent bench boss. Elliotte Friedman had suggested last week that the Kings were also looking internally at Ontario Reign head coach Marco Sturm for the role.

That appears to clear Sturm up to interview for the San Jose Sharks’ head coach position, which has been the informed speculation for weeks.

“Hearing that the Sharks have sought and received permission from the Kings to speak with Marco Sturm as part of their coaching search process,” Pierre LeBrun reported today.

That would make two confirmed interviews for the San Jose Sharks’ top job, Sturm and current Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky. San Jose Hockey Now confirmed on Warsofsky last week:

Friedman believes that Jeff Blashill and Jeremy Colliton may have interviewed too, and SJHN believes that Jeff Halpern has too.

In addition to this growing list of candidates, SJHN has heard that other possible candidates Dean Evason, David Carle, Todd McLellan, and Jay Leach have not interviewed.

Seattle Kraken assistant coach Leach is in a Sturm-like spot, he’s up for the vacant Kraken head coach spot, which I believe explains why he hasn’t interviewed for the Sharks job.