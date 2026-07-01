The San Jose Sharks will try to make the playoffs next year. So they could be big players, via trade or free agency, on Jul. 1.
Here’s a running diary of what I’m hearing today.
10:51 AM
9:56 AM
9:30 AM
9:00 AM
Wonder if the San Jose Sharks could circle back, but right now, don’t think that they’ve reached out on defenseman Ian Cole. They do need to add blueliners, at least a couple.
Mario Ferraro, Vincent Desharnais, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Ryan Reaves, and Pavol Regenda, along with Colin White and Laurent Brossoit are officially UFA’s. Lucas Carlsson signed in Sweden in May.
The Mason Marchment chatter to the San Jose Sharks makes sense, as outlined in SJHN’s free agency preview a few days ago. Jason Demers also talked him up on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast.