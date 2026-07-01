Mar 08, 2025; San Jose, CA, USA; during New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Photo: Sport Shots/Dean Tait

The San Jose Sharks will try to make the playoffs next year. So they could be big players, via trade or free agency, on Jul. 1.

Here’s a running diary of what I’m hearing today.

10:51 AM

Welcome to San Jose Jacob Trouba. ✍️ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 1, 2026

9:56 AM

Hearing Desharnais "unlikely" to return to #SJSharks.



That's a shame, great personality and fit in the locker room, terrific PK'er — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2026

9:30 AM

Mason Marchment sounds like he's headed to San Jose…long-time home of father Bryan in both an on- and off-ice role



Word is 5 years, approx $7M AAV — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026

9:00 AM

Wonder if the San Jose Sharks could circle back, but right now, don’t think that they’ve reached out on defenseman Ian Cole. They do need to add blueliners, at least a couple.

Mario Ferraro, Vincent Desharnais, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Ryan Reaves, and Pavol Regenda, along with Colin White and Laurent Brossoit are officially UFA’s. Lucas Carlsson signed in Sweden in May.

The Mason Marchment chatter to the San Jose Sharks makes sense, as outlined in SJHN’s free agency preview a few days ago. Jason Demers also talked him up on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast.