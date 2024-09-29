Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Celebrini, Smith, Other Sharks Check Out 49ers Game

Published

4 hours ago

on

Credit: San Francisco 49ers

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini are enjoying the Bay Area together.

The top San Jose Sharks prospects, a couple hours after practice ended, made the trip to Santa Clara to see the 49ers defeat the New England Patriots 30-13.

Notably, Massachusetts-born Smith, and Celebrini, played college hockey in Boston last season. But that did not sway them from sporting the red and white jerseys and rooting for the Bay Area team.

They were joined by teammates Tyler Toffoli and Ty Dellandrea.

Masschusetts native Ryan Warsofsky, the San Jose Sharks’ new head coach, was also in attendance. What does he think of Smith rocking the red?

