Roommates Celebrini & Smith Having Lots of Laughs Together

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith aren’t an odd couple.

Good thing, since they’ve basically been roommates since Rookie Faceoff.

“We both have the alarm at the same time,” Smith laughed.

Besides both being early birds, the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 first-overall pick and 2023 fourth-overall pick are compatible roommates.

“We [spend] a lot of time together,” Celebrini smiled. “So if we weren’t, there’d be a problem.”

Celebrini will live with Joe Thornton, and Smith will live with Patrick Marleau, but not yet. For now, the futures of the franchise share a hotel room.

Not that they’re stuck in there all the time. Celebrini and Smith have spent plenty of time at the Marleaus, catching Thursday’s preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks there, for example.

“He’s a great resource for us, and he’s been really supportive for us,” Celebrini said.

Living together has also made it easier for teenagers Celebrini and Smith to support each other in their first NHL training camp.

Both have played one preseason game for the San Jose Sharks, on different nights, giving them plenty to talk about post-game.

“It was fun to watch him out there and hear about it after in the hotel room. It was pretty fun to go over the game with him,” Smith said after Celebrini’s debut on Sunday. “Just seeing him come out of the Shark [Head] was pretty cool. Just kind of visualize being out there for my turn.”

“It’s nice to bounce ideas off him or talk about the game, just his thoughts, what he saw, obviously I trust his opinion. So it is really cool to have someone like that,” Celebrini said after Smith’s debut on Tuesday. “Different things that happened during the game. Funny plays. Like he ate it a couple times. That was pretty funny. Gave it to him a little bit about that.”

That might be the best part of having a roommate, always having someone to joke around with.

“He almost hit the tooth,” Smith revealed, about Celebrini’s first skate through the Shark Head.

“I’m not used to having something on the ice. It was a close call,” Celebrini admitted.

“We were laughing about it at dinner,” Smith said, noting that his first entrance through the Shark Head was a lot smoother.

“I’m going to know there’s teeth on that thing,” Celebrini joked, about how he’s going to approach his second skate through the Shark Head. “Try not to hit it.”

You know if Celebrini does, Smith will be right there…laughing.

We don’t know yet how many wins that the kids will bring to the San Jose Sharks, but safe to say, the fast friends will bring plenty of entertainment.