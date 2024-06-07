EXCLUSIVE: Celebrini Won’t Be Cheering for Canucks Anymore (Mostly), Shares Why He Wears No. 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Macklin Celebrini’s first NHL appearance as a member of the San Jose Sharks will also be the first time that he’s ever been at a Sharks game.

That might be surprising, considering that Celebrini played a season with the Jr. Sharks in 2019-20.

“I never really had time to head out to any,” Celebrini told San Jose Hockey Now in an exclusive one-on-one interview at the 2024 NHL Draft Combine.

Celebrini’s going to have a lot of time to attend San Jose Sharks games, after San Jose makes him the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28 in Las Vegas.

The Combine is the beginning of that relationship with the San Jose Sharks. Celebrini said that he had dinner with general manager Mike Grier and company at local favorite Buffalo Chophouse, having chicken.

“I think that’s where every [Combine] dinner is,” Celebrini laughed. He said it was a good time, a lot of jokes tossed around.