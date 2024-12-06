San Jose Sharks
Why Didn’t Celebrini Finish Thursday’s Game?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It looks like Macklin Celebrini had a “load management” period.
Celebrini didn’t play the last 7:24 of Thursday’s 8-1 San Jose Sharks loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Was he hurt? Was he benched?
Neither.
“Just managing his minutes. Played a lot of hockey here as of late, no issues whatsoever,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky insisted, after Celebrini participated in full during Friday’s practice. “He’s played a lot of minutes, over 20, I think the last four or five games, a lot of hockey for an 18-year-old. So in that type of game, trying to manage his minutes.”
Celebrini averages 19:35 a night, third among San Jose Sharks forwards behind Mikael Granlund (20:44) and William Eklund (20:20). So the Sharks have been treating the teenager as basically a first-line forward.
Among NHL rookies, Celebrini is the most-used forward, Matvei Michkov (17:10) running second.
Celebrini confirmed Warsofsky’s account, adding that the NHL workload hasn’t been too much for him so far.
“I’ve been feeling good,” he said of playing a lot more than he would over college. “It’s kind of nice getting into a rhythm.”
So nothing to see here! Based on practice, Celebrini looks locked and loaded for Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers.
so in a blow out game, it’s just rest some him. no problem. I didn’t think there was a problem.
if its 7-0 after 2 periods, just sit your stars. Roll 3 lines.
I’m glad Warsofsky did what he did (and said so a few posts back), but there’s no point in an 82 game season. Meanwhile, the guys getting 11 minutes a night get to play 6-7 minutes in the period, perhaps work out a few kinks in their own games
Yup. Just like in hoops during garbage time blow-outs, play those further down the bench to preserve the starters.