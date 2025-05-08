SJHN Daily: Celebrini Learning From Crosby, Vote SJ Sharkie Into Mascot Hall of Fame

Macklin Celebrini, already named to Team Canada for the upcoming World Championships, has some exciting new teammates.

Sidney Crosby, Nate MacKinnon, and Marc-Andre Fleury are all joining Team Canada too.

Celebrini looks to be getting some teaching from Crosby while they share the ice.

sid & macklin at worlds, new child unlocked pic.twitter.com/u7dszQqKX7 — josie (@larsdeepv) May 7, 2025

This must be a special time for Macklin Celebrini, considering that Crosby was an idol of his growing up.

So Celebrini seems to be fitting in just fine with his much older peers. And he nearly had an insane goal in a warm-up game.

Macklin Celebrini nearly scored one of the coolest goals you would have ever seen. #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/tDg2FPJaIj — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 6, 2025

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Mike Grier spoke about getting the No. 2 pick, a William Eklund extension, and Celebrini for the San Jose Sharks’ captaincy.

The San Jose Barracuda lost Game Three in Overtime.

And then the San Jose Sharks‘ AHL affiliate lost the series in Game Four.

Submit a San Jose Sharks‘ question to the latest subscriber mailbag!

Other Sharks News…

A new episode of The Undercurrent with Tara Slone dropped.

NEW episode of The Undercurrent is here! @TaraSlone talks with two-time Olympic Silver medalist and four-time World Champion turned broadcaster and coach, Megan Bozek Ferguson. 🍏: https://t.co/mxch2Y7fpV

🎧: https://t.co/diSB4F59R1 pic.twitter.com/g7Y0xgVIHB — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 6, 2025

You can vote SJ Sharkie into the Mascot Hall of Fame…starting on May 11!

The San Jose Sharks have three players competing at the World Championships.

📍Sharks at Worlds We'll be cheering on our guys in the IIHF World Championship starting Friday! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FzxdK6dbSr — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 7, 2025

The Sharks released a new Mic’d Up with Macklin Celebrini.

Missing Sharks hockey? This yap session with Macklin Celebrini will help 💬 pic.twitter.com/trWSPouCp2 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 7, 2025

After Macklin Celebrini didn’t like his first superlative, the Sharks media team tried a few more.

Around the NHL…

Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick for the second game in a row. The Dallas Stars are up 1-0 in their series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Utah Hockey Club is officially no more – now it’s the Utah Mammoth.

Inside the Vegas Golden Knights’ Game One undoing.

Per a source, Penn State reportedly has an offer north of $250,000 on the table for Porter Martone. Nothing is finalized but they are heavily involved in his recruitment and there's a real possibility he lands in Happy Valley. #HockeyValley #NCAAHockey https://t.co/KWOQ4j2S4o — Will James (@wmjsports) May 5, 2025

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug may be forced into an early retirement due to an ankle injury.

What’s the latest on the next New York Islanders‘ GM?

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz missed Game Two after a scary head injury.