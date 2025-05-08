Links
SJHN Daily: Celebrini Learning From Crosby, Vote SJ Sharkie Into Mascot Hall of Fame
Macklin Celebrini, already named to Team Canada for the upcoming World Championships, has some exciting new teammates.
Sidney Crosby, Nate MacKinnon, and Marc-Andre Fleury are all joining Team Canada too.
Celebrini looks to be getting some teaching from Crosby while they share the ice.
This must be a special time for Macklin Celebrini, considering that Crosby was an idol of his growing up.
So Celebrini seems to be fitting in just fine with his much older peers. And he nearly had an insane goal in a warm-up game.
A new episode of The Undercurrent with Tara Slone dropped.
You can vote SJ Sharkie into the Mascot Hall of Fame…starting on May 11!
The San Jose Sharks have three players competing at the World Championships.
The Sharks released a new Mic'd Up with Macklin Celebrini.
Around the NHL…
Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick for the second game in a row. The Dallas Stars are up 1-0 in their series against the Winnipeg Jets.
The Utah Hockey Club is officially no more – now it’s the Utah Mammoth.
Inside the Vegas Golden Knights’ Game One undoing.
Per a source, Penn State reportedly has an offer north of $250,000 on the table for Porter Martone.
Nothing is finalized but they are heavily involved in his recruitment and there's a real possibility he lands in Happy Valley. #HockeyValley #NCAAHockey https://t.co/KWOQ4j2S4o
— Will James (@wmjsports) May 5, 2025
St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug may be forced into an early retirement due to an ankle injury.
What’s the latest on the next New York Islanders‘ GM?
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz missed Game Two after a scary head injury.
Mitch Marner says he's started writing "M" on his stick tape to remind him of his newborn son, Miles, and give him something to focus on while steadying himself between shifts.
"I'm trying to play for him."
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 8, 2025
Penn State’s program is picking up some steam, Luke Misa and Martone would be a very talented pair of teammates for Sharks prospect Reese Laubach to play with.
Also some fun old school San Jose hockey connections at Penn State. Head coach Guy Gadowsky played for Roy Sommer for many years, both as a Richmond Renegade and an original San Jose Rhino. An all time great hockey name that I will never forget.
Guy is one of the dudes me and some friends got to play pickup with at the old Bladium rink in SF when they first got into town before the inaugural Rhinos season.
That’s awesome. My aunt took me to watch Game 7 on the jumbotron at the Tank in 1994, and impulse bought season tickets for the Rhinos inaugural season. Ended up having them until the team folded, and during those years they meant more to me than the Sharks because I could just strap on blades and imitate them in the street.
I still have a series of old photos featuring seven year old me and just about everyone on the team that first season, including Guy. I don’t think it would have been a fair pickup game, though.
I’m excited to see the CHL to NCAA pipeline firing up. Too bad Dickinson missed out on this by a year. I don’t understand hockenomics well enough to know if Martone is going to be worth $250k to Penn St, but imagine me making wild hand gestures and flamboyantly saying “Not. My. Money” and you’ll have the right image in your head. I’m also Brazilian and ripped with an awesome 6-pack in case you weren’t sure. Definitely not a fat 47 year old. Curious why Luke is going this route and no talk of Michael, yet. Tells me maybe he… Read more »
Michael Misa’s situation is a bit unique, for a few reasons. He’s a well-rounded and physically mature player so he will probably want to see who drafts him before he commits to an NCAA program. If he is drafted by the Sharks, for example, he may want to bet on himself to see if he can at least get a nine game NHL audition next season out of training camp. If he goes the NCAA route, he can’t even attend an NHL training camp. More importantly for Misa is that he doesn’t need to use the NCAA as a stepping… Read more »
Was poking around Tankathon today and a couple of possible trades jumped out at me. Not trading down from #2, I’m not touching that can of worms (nor do I think we should) but I see a couple of possibilities based on teams without many picks in the first two rounds: 1. SJS #28, #33, #53, for PIT #11: Basically the opposite of Mike Grier’s first draft, consolidate to move up to just outside the top 10. Almost the same pick positions too. Pittsburgh has three thirds but their only second-rounder belongs to Washington, who can pick no lower than… Read more »
These are some good, creative ideas that I think are pretty realistic. The pool doesn’t need volume, it needs specificity and talent, so consolidating to move up to 11 — especially if Mrtka is still on the board there — has a lot of appeal. The Sharks are going to add another elite piece at two, but they really need to leave this draft with a big, mobile righty that has top four potential. Fiddler might be there at 28 or even 33, but it seems unlikely and he projects more as a solid number four. Mrtka could be a… Read more »
I would also try to get the Sharks 2026 3rd back from Pittsburgh, because that opens up offer sheetiness and all the possibilities therein. I’m not on board with offersheeting just anyone, although maybe Peterka and Knies are my guys, maybe Dobson too. But just having the dry powder is good. If they can get Pittsburgh #11 and Mrtka is there and set up the offseason even more, I love it
Pittsburgh already traded that pick to Vancouver, but perhaps Vancouver would trade us Tom Willander and that 3rd back, for Mario Ferraro and SJS #28 (probably needs more sweeteners from us).
No offer sheets until the team is good and the draft picks aren’t in danger of being near the top of the round.
Worth watching the brutal scouching video on Mrkta from just a couple days ago. Lots of clips showing the bigger kid being outplayed by the smaller ones. Even in physical play.
Really underwhelming assessment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaOQbm3JM-w
I’m think I’m in the “move up to get Fiddler or Hensler” camp. Doubt Mrkta is in play. RHD feels like such a black hole — even if its not quite a bleak. I like Jack Thompson, who was apparently pretty solid in the AHL playoffs. A year away perhaps, but still. Not sure about Nate Misskey or Colton Roberts, At least their numbers look OK. Both are 6’4″. Axel Landon is a bit closer and 6’1″. Pohlkamp is smaller, but he’s lightning and his NCAA numbers were impressive. Think he and Cagnoni will fight for a spot, tough to… Read more »
I have Thrungnoni penciled in as the bottom pairing of the future (Cags playing off-hand) with Pohlkamp as the 7th D. But that’s three years from being a solid bottom 3, and agreed we could use some more size – for the mailbag I asked about the Swedish 2nd-rounder Dmen but neither of them tops 6 ft. A real shame that Gannon Laroque’s development got derailed, his size and handedness are in short supply.
I forgot Vancouver had the 2026 3rd. Whoever has it, get it. And Grier should be more careful throwing 3rds into deals going forward. They don’t have 2027’s either. I don’t think RFA’s were really on his mind then, he might have been a little old school in his thinking there, but I get it. 2028 will be prime offersheet time if the team is making a big playoff jump and a potential 1st they might lose is in the 20’s instead of the low teens or higher. Yeah, the Dmen need to fish the pucks out of the corners… Read more »