Preview/Lines #19: Celebrini Excited To Play Crosby, On Regular Line With Will Smith for 1st Time

PITTSBURGH — Macklin Celebrini’s excitement this morning was palpable.

For the first time, Celebrini will face off against Sidney Crosby.

“It means a lot,” he smiled at morning skate. “I’m really excited.”

Celebrini admitted that playing Crosby was “up there” with players and teams that he’s excited to play for the first time in his rookie campaign.

The 18-year-old has pretty much seen the entirety of Crosby’s career, from “Sid the Kid” to the “Golden Goal” to touchstone player for a generation.

“I heard Wayne Gretzky say on the broadcast that he’s one of the classiest men to ever play this game. That’s all I’ve heard,” the 2024 first-overall pick said about the 2005 first-overall. “When you meet him and you start talking to him, it doesn’t matter who you are, he’s always respectful, he’s always nice, he’s always open for those conversations. He’s an amazing role model.”

San Jose Sharks (5-10-3)

For the first time, center Celebrini and 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith will skate on the same 5-on-5 line. Barclay Goodrow will ride shotgun.

Celebrini and Smith were on the power play together for the first time on Thursday.

“Two really skilled players,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “First, I hope they’re responsible defensively and not cheating the game because I think a team like this, and whatever the matchup, [the Penguins can] make them pay. That was the first message.”

He added: “Then, when we have the puck, let’s hold on to it and try to make some plays. I’ve always said don’t take the stick out of their hand. We’re going to make sure they’re responsible defensively, and when they get in the offensive zone, on the rush, they can hopefully find some chemistry.”

Jake Walman will draw back into the line-up, his first appearance since Nov. 2. Jack Thompson will sit out.

Nico Sturm is out with a day-to-day upper-body injury. He did join morning skate late to skate on his own.

Klim Kostin will return to the line-up for the first time since Oct. 28.

Vitek Vanecek will start.

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-10-3)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins is 4 PM PT at PPG Paints Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.