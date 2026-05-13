SJHN Daily: Who Does Pronman Have Sharks Drafting? Crosby Joins Celebrini on Team Canada

Will Macklin Celebrini still be Team Canada captain?

On Tuesday, Hockey Canada announced that Sidney Crosby will join their 2026 World Championships roster. The Pittsburgh Penguins center’s NHL season ended in a first-round loss to the Philadelphia Flyers last week.

Previously, the 19-year-old San Jose Sharks superstar was named the team’s captain. However, it would make sense for Hockey Canada to give the “C” to the legendary Crosby, who captained the team at the Olympics in February. John Tavares and Ryan O’Reilly are currently alternate captains under Celebrini.

The World Championships begin on May 15.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW….

Christian Kirsch has led the Kitchener Rangers to the Memorial Cup. He’s gone 16-2-0 with a .900 Save % in the OHL playoffs.

Will the San Jose Sharks trade the No. 2 pick? What can they learn from recent top-10 pick deals?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Will Smith will participate in the Stanley Pup!

The PWHL has officially expanded to Las Vegas, and a San Jose announcement is expected next week:

All indications are the Vegas #PWHL team will call T-Mobile Arena home. San Jose’s expansion team will play out of SAP Center, with an official announcement expected next week, sources tell IW. — IW Magazine (@IWmag) May 12, 2026

Corey Pronman talks about the Sharks’ decision at second-overall. Who does he have the San Jose Sharks taking at No. 2 and 20 in his mock draft?

Smith also debuts partnership with Ford.

AROUND THE NHL…

Vegas Golden Knights missed Mark Stone in a Game Four loss. He also missed Game Five, but the Golden Knights took Game Five with a 3-2 OT win. They’ve now got a 3-2 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks,

GM Chris MacFarland of the Colorado Avalanche is a finalist for the Jim Gregory Award.

The most shocking stat from the Montreal Canadiens‘ playoff run? The Buffalo Sabres tied their series 2-2 on Tuesday though, as the Canadiens‘ power play faltered.

Would the Chicago Blackhawks trade up from fourth-overall?

Porter Martone is also heading to the World Championships.

Seattle Kraken will have a company audit their hockey operations.

Will the Edmonton Oilers have a new coach next season? Are the Knights delaying Bruce Cassidy from interviewing with them?

Charlie McAvoy is suspended to start next season.

Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck have both officially made Sweden's roster for the upcoming World Championships. One more chance to showcase themselves before the NHL draft in June Keep an eye on Isac Hedqvist too, in his third year of draft eligibility https://t.co/jYgYRE3Kwg — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) May 11, 2026

Vancouver Canucks will soon announce new Director of Hockey Operations! Is it going to be Ryan Johnson?