Links
SJHN Daily: Who Does Pronman Have Sharks Drafting? Crosby Joins Celebrini on Team Canada
Will Macklin Celebrini still be Team Canada captain?
On Tuesday, Hockey Canada announced that Sidney Crosby will join their 2026 World Championships roster. The Pittsburgh Penguins center’s NHL season ended in a first-round loss to the Philadelphia Flyers last week.
Previously, the 19-year-old San Jose Sharks superstar was named the team’s captain. However, it would make sense for Hockey Canada to give the “C” to the legendary Crosby, who captained the team at the Olympics in February. John Tavares and Ryan O’Reilly are currently alternate captains under Celebrini.
Meet the captains! / Voici nos capitaines! 🇨🇦
C: Macklin Celebrini (@BCHockey_Source)
A: Ryan O’Reilly (@OHFHockey)
A: John Tavares (@OHFHockey)#MensWorlds | #MondialMasculin pic.twitter.com/TOnBMotLy3
— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 10, 2026
The World Championships begin on May 15.
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW….
Christian Kirsch has led the Kitchener Rangers to the Memorial Cup. He’s gone 16-2-0 with a .900 Save % in the OHL playoffs.
Will the San Jose Sharks trade the No. 2 pick? What can they learn from recent top-10 pick deals?
OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
Will Smith will participate in the Stanley Pup!
The PWHL has officially expanded to Las Vegas, and a San Jose announcement is expected next week:
All indications are the Vegas #PWHL team will call T-Mobile Arena home.
San Jose’s expansion team will play out of SAP Center, with an official announcement expected next week, sources tell IW.
— IW Magazine (@IWmag) May 12, 2026
Corey Pronman talks about the Sharks’ decision at second-overall. Who does he have the San Jose Sharks taking at No. 2 and 20 in his mock draft?
Smith also debuts partnership with Ford.
AROUND THE NHL…
Vegas Golden Knights missed Mark Stone in a Game Four loss. He also missed Game Five, but the Golden Knights took Game Five with a 3-2 OT win. They’ve now got a 3-2 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks,
GM Chris MacFarland of the Colorado Avalanche is a finalist for the Jim Gregory Award.
The most shocking stat from the Montreal Canadiens‘ playoff run? The Buffalo Sabres tied their series 2-2 on Tuesday though, as the Canadiens‘ power play faltered.
Would the Chicago Blackhawks trade up from fourth-overall?
Porter Martone is also heading to the World Championships.
Seattle Kraken will have a company audit their hockey operations.
Will the Edmonton Oilers have a new coach next season? Are the Knights delaying Bruce Cassidy from interviewing with them?
Charlie McAvoy is suspended to start next season.
Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck have both officially made Sweden's roster for the upcoming World Championships. One more chance to showcase themselves before the NHL draft in June
Keep an eye on Isac Hedqvist too, in his third year of draft eligibility https://t.co/jYgYRE3Kwg
— Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) May 11, 2026
Vancouver Canucks will soon announce new Director of Hockey Operations! Is it going to be Ryan Johnson?
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Corey Pronman has his latest prospect rankings out today – some surprises. He says his top five is a near five-way tie. He also says he thinks “the 2026 class is below average, led by a strong group of defensemen but a slightly underwhelming group of top forwards. The bulk of the first round is typical, but the very top lacks premier talent.” Tier One 1 – Chase Reid 2 – Alberts Smits 3 – Keaton Verhoeff 4 – Gavin McKenna 5 – Ivar Stenberg Tier Two 6 – Caleb Malhotra 7 – Carson Carels 8 – Daxon Rudolph 9… Read more »
Well looks that…. So maybe best to just draft the one they like.
Actually a strong argument to trade down if it’s there according to the world of Pronman.
I still think it’s just one more data point that the valuations are pretty varied and there is no consensus that McKenna or Stenberg are sure things and can’t be passed over or we risk Levshunoving ourselves
Snark, you’d be interested to know that Pronman is definitely factoring in the 17 year old on a frozen four team element for Verhoeff and I think it’s fair to him.
I agree with Pronman that Reid should still be higher, and you probably feel the same for Smits given his body of work