REPORT: When’s 1st Time You’ll See Celebrini Play in Sharks Jersey? Rookie Faceoff Schedule Revealed

The first time that you see Macklin Celebrini play in a San Jose Sharks jersey won’t be Oct. 10, the team’s regular season and home opener against the St. Louis Blues

The first time won’t be Sept. 22, the Sharks’ pre-season opener versus the Vegas Golden Knights, also at SAP Center.

The first time should be Sept. 13, when the Sharks open the Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles against the Utah Hockey Club.

That’s according to John Hoven, who reports that the 2024 Rookie Faceoff will take place where the Los Angeles Kings practice, at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, from Sept. 13 to 16.

The San Jose Sharks promised to bring a star-studded squad to LA, from 2024 first-overall pick Celebrini to 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith.

Sharks GM Mike Grier confirmed on Saturday that Celebrini should participate.

Top prospects Sam Dickinson, Quentin Musty, Kasper Halttunen, and Filip Bystedt should also participate.

San Jose, Los Angeles, Utah, Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, and Colorado Avalanche will send most of their top prospects to the tourney, so there’s a good chance that you’ll also see 2024 Ducks’ third-overall Beckett Sennecke and 2024 Utah sixth-overall Tij Iginla.

Hoven was kind enough to share the entire San Jose Sharks’ schedule, exact times TBA: