1st of Many Wins? Thoughts on Beginning of Celebrini-Smith Era for Sharks

LOS ANGELES — Macklin Celebrini looked another level above the rest of the competition in his Rookie Faceoff debut.

And well he should, as the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 first-overall pick coming into a prospects tournament.

But regardless, it was a good sign for the San Jose Sharks that Celebrini stepped right in to lead the team to a 3-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club in his first true game action in teal.

And it wasn’t just his power play goal, off a bullet shot, which tied the contest at two apiece midway through the third period.

Celebrini controlled the tempo of the game almost every time that he was on the ice.

He took pucks from Utah players on multiple occasions, going from defense to offense with hair on fire rushes.

He was almost always on top of the puck defensively, and rarely let his man behind him.

He played with pace offensively, moving the puck decisively.

The final score was too close for comfort, but it felt like Utah hardly touched the puck whenever the San Jose Sharks’ center was on the ice.