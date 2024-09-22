San Jose Sharks
Preseason Preview/Lines #1: Celebrini Will Make Sharks Debut Tonight
It’s just preseason, but it will still be Macklin Celebrini’s San Jose Sharks’ debut.
It will also be his first game at SAP Center. When Celebrini played with the Jr. Sharks in 2019-20, he never caught a game there.
So it’s still a special affair. Celebrini reported that his dad Rick Celebrini, director of sports medicine and performance with the Golden State Warriors, will be in attendance.
The 2024 first-overall pick will center Tyler Toffoli and Klim Kostin, his line through the first three days of camp.
Celebrini joked, of his growing chemistry with veteran sniper Toffoli, “I don’t know if we’re the Sedin brothers yet, but hopefully we can get there.”
Celebrini was also featured on the top power play unit at morning skate with William Eklund, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Toffoli, and Luca Cagnoni.
San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)
Defense looks like Dickinson-Ceci, and not sure about Ferraro, Thompson, Thrun & Cagnoni, but they're part of the game group. Ferraro-Thompson did play together frequently in scrimmages
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 22, 2024
I see a power play unit with Celebrini-Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli-Cagnoni
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 22, 2024
Then PP2 Thompson-Thrun-Kostin-Musty-Graf
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 22, 2024
Either Mackenzie Blackwood or Georgi Romanov will start.
Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0)
Here's the group of players traveling to San Jose for tonight's preseason opener.
F: Kolesar, Howden, Pearson, Brisson, Rondbjerg, Morelli, Denisenko, Laczynski, Burke, Brabanec, Quinney, Hemmerling, Uronen
D: Korczak, Hutton, Hagg, Bischoff, Mayo, Sedoff, Fleming
G: Schmid,…
— SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) September 22, 2024
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on SanJoseSharks.com. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Vegas AAA team vs. Sharks varsity!! Bigger deal for Sharkies especially Musty an Dickerson an Especially Dickerson!!
Well, of the Sharks forwards, only 6 were on the team last year, 2 of those are Graf and G Smith who didn’t play many games and Konstin not too many more. Only Granlund, Eklund, and Sturm were regulars.
Is the game actually going to be streamed? And will it be available after?
As it says in the story, it will be streamed. Don’t believe it will be archived though
Thanks, I couldn’t find video streaming info in the sharks site. Will probably show up at game time.
I was able to pause and rewind the rookie games and then come back to them later, so that might work here, too.
Anyone else out of state having trouble with the live stream?
Same issue, in southern california
Was able to stream it after I vpn’d into a SF server
Can’t watch the stream, out of state west coast
Unbelievable. Embarrassing. WTF is wrong with the Sharks, doing this now when they should be capitalizing on the excitement with the new kids?