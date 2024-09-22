Preseason Preview/Lines #1: Celebrini Will Make Sharks Debut Tonight

It’s just preseason, but it will still be Macklin Celebrini’s San Jose Sharks’ debut.

It will also be his first game at SAP Center. When Celebrini played with the Jr. Sharks in 2019-20, he never caught a game there.

So it’s still a special affair. Celebrini reported that his dad Rick Celebrini, director of sports medicine and performance with the Golden State Warriors, will be in attendance.

The 2024 first-overall pick will center Tyler Toffoli and Klim Kostin, his line through the first three days of camp.

Celebrini joked, of his growing chemistry with veteran sniper Toffoli, “I don’t know if we’re the Sedin brothers yet, but hopefully we can get there.”

Celebrini was also featured on the top power play unit at morning skate with William Eklund, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Toffoli, and Luca Cagnoni.

San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)

Defense looks like Dickinson-Ceci, and not sure about Ferraro, Thompson, Thrun & Cagnoni, but they're part of the game group. Ferraro-Thompson did play together frequently in scrimmages — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 22, 2024

I see a power play unit with Celebrini-Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli-Cagnoni — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 22, 2024

Then PP2 Thompson-Thrun-Kostin-Musty-Graf — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 22, 2024

Either Mackenzie Blackwood or Georgi Romanov will start.

Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0)

Here's the group of players traveling to San Jose for tonight's preseason opener. F: Kolesar, Howden, Pearson, Brisson, Rondbjerg, Morelli, Denisenko, Laczynski, Burke, Brabanec, Quinney, Hemmerling, Uronen D: Korczak, Hutton, Hagg, Bischoff, Mayo, Sedoff, Fleming G: Schmid,… — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) September 22, 2024

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on SanJoseSharks.com. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.