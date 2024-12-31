Preview/Lines #40: Celebrini Praises Michkov, Eklund & Walman Progressing

Macklin Celebrini is facing his closest Calder Trophy competition in consecutive contests. And he had plenty of nice things to say about them.

On Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks star is taking on perhaps his chief rival, Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Michkov leads all rookies with 29 points in 35 games; Celebrini is right behind him with 27 in 27 games. Both are tied for the rookie lead with 12 goals apiece.

“He’s really good, he’s very talented, competitive. He’s got like that fire in him,” Celebrini said. “He’s a really good player.”

Last Saturday, Celebrini scored a goal on Dustin Wolf, in a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. It was San Jose’s seventh-straight loss.

“He’s a stud too. He obviously made some huge saves against us. He’s a great goalie,” Celebrini said. “I think his stats speak for themselves.”

Wolf is 11-5-2 with a .912 Save %.

Celebrini’s other major Calder competition is Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who’s racked up 26 points in 36 games.

The Sharks don’t see the Habs until February.

For what it’s worth, Celebrini was happy to talk up his fellow players, but had no interest in the Calder Trophy itself.

“It’s cool for the outside people that kind of look at it and compare,” Celebrini said. “But I want to stop losing, and I just want to kind of keep playing the way I’m playing. [The Calder Trophy] doesn’t really affect anything.”

San Jose Sharks (11-22-6)

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky will announce the starting goalie at 2:30 PM PT.

This is how the Sharks lined up for practice on Monday:

Interesting #SJSharks lines today: Kostin-Granlund-Kunin

Zetterlund-Celebrini-Smith

Kovalenko-Wennberg-Toffoli

Goodrow-Sturm-Dellandrea Thrun-Ceci

Ferraro-Liljegren

Mukhamadullin-Rutta

Vlasic — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 30, 2024

William Eklund (upper-body) and Jake Walman (lower-body), both out with day-to-day injuries, skated after practice on Monday.

Carl Grundstrom (upper-body) did not skate.

Warsofsky ruled out the injured trio for Monday’s game.

Philadelphia Flyers (16-17-4)

This is how Philly lined up in their last game on Sunday:

#Flyers lines vs. LAK 👑 Tippett-Couturier-Konecny

Foerster-Cates-Brink

Laughton-Frost-Michkov

Farabee-Poehling-Hathaway York-Sanheim

Zamula-Ristolainen

Seeler-Drysdale Kolosov — Jackie Spiegel (@jackiespiegel93) December 30, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers is 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.