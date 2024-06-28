Celebrini on Thornton Announcing 1st-Overall Pick, ‘Super-Excited’ To Join Sharks

LAS VEGAS — After almost two months of non-stop hype, Macklin Celebrini is finally a member of the San Jose Sharks.

After being selected first-overall, Celebrini shared his thoughts with the media about San Jose Sharks legend Joe Thornton announcing his selection and the excitement that his arrival has caused among Sharks fans.

Macklin Celebrini on the feeling of being drafted:

Oh, it was an amazing feeling. Like I said that one was a dream of mine ever since I was a kid. Just to get selected in the NHL was a huge dream of mine. To go to an organization like that, the only way I could describe it is special.

Celebrini on the spectacle at Sphere:

I didn’t really know what to expect at first. But I was able to see the Sphere and I mean, it’s just…it was amazing. When I saw it and it’s even better when it’s all set up and for this event it’s a really cool experience.

Celebrini on Joe Thornton making the first overall selection:

It’s amazing. He’s a legend of the game and Sharks legend. He’s just an amazing player and person. It is pretty special.

(Celebrini also shared later on in the availability that the Jumbo announcement was a complete surprise.)

Celebrini on joining a rebuilding San Jose Sharks franchise:

It’s an exciting opportunity because you kind of get to build a group. They have a young core that’s very special. I feel like they’re moving in the right direction and they’re built in the right way. I’m super-excited to join the organization. I can’t wait to see where we go.

Rick Celebrini says the family was supposed to leave on Sunday, staying until tomorrow to be there for Macklin's teammates. But instead, the family is leaving tomorrow, right after the Draft, so Macklin can get on the ice for a Sunday skate before Monday's dev camp — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 29, 2024

Celebrini on if he has a timeline for a decision to join the Sharks or return to the NCAA:

No, I don’t.

Celebrini on returning to California after having been a San Jose Jr. Shark:

I kind of got the lay of the land and got to experience what life in California is like so there’s not that much transition. I enjoyed my time playing for the Junior Sharks for that one year. I’m excited to play for the actual Sharks.

Celebrini on the potential for a future Stanley Cup in San Jose:

It’s very cool. I feel like there’s a lot of trust in the management and the coaching staff and the way that they’re building and the moves that they’re making. I feel like just like any organization they’re just trying to build the best team possible to get to that point.

Celebrini on NBA players Draymond Green’s and Steph Curry’s praise of him:

It means a lot. Those guys are very respected in the NBA and what they have accomplished in the Bay Area for their sport, it means a lot, they’re well respected.

Celebrini on the decision to turn pro or return to the NCAA:

I feel like it’s just more of a conversation of whether I’m ready and just talking to the organization, seeing what they’re feeling and thinking and also talking to my family and the coaches.

Celebrini confirms he will wear No. 71. No timeline for when he will make decision to turn pro — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 28, 2024

Celebrini on being future teammates with Will Smith:

Yeah, he’s a pain to play against. So I’m really excited to play with him. He’s a special player and from what I’ve got to know of him a little bit, he’s a special person as well. So to be able to play with him finally, not to have to go against him, it’ll be really cool.

Celebrini on the loud cheers from San Jose Sharks fans at Sphere and at the watch party in San Jose:

It felt really good that they’re excited about this and they’re excited for this opportunity. So hopefully we can make them cheer a lot. You dream about playing in the NHL and helping your team win, and that’s what I’m hoping I can bring to the Sharks.