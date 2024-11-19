Jack Han on Why Celebrini’s 1st Overtime Goal So ‘Advanced’ (+)

Macklin Celebrini scored his first game-winning goal on Monday night, and in overtime too. But that’s not the only reason why it was special.

After the San Jose Sharks’ 5-4 OT victory over the Detroit Red Wings, Celebrini didn’t talk much about what he did on the goal.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI CALLED GAME 🤩 The 2024 first overall pick wins it for the @SanJoseSharks in @Energizer OT! pic.twitter.com/d8KOURKiz7 — NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2024

But ex-Toronto Marlies assistant coach and hockey tactics guru Jack Han was happy to try to speak for Celebrini, explain what made the goal so high-end.