Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

How Did Celebrini Fare in 2024 Draft Combine Fitness Testing?

Published

2 hours ago

on

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Fitness testing at the 2024 Draft Combine didn’t start the way that Macklin Celebrini wanted.

First up were measurements, and Celebrini, listed at 6-foot-0, came up just short at 5-foot-11…and ¾ inches.

Round up, kid!

“Oh, so close! Kind of disappointed,” Celebrini said, shaking his head in mock frustration.

The soon-to-be Sharks’ first-overall pick did over a dozen tests, Y-Balance, Grip Strength, VO2, Standing Height, Wing Span, Horizontal Jump, Vertical Jump, No Arm Jump, Squat Jump, Bench Press, Pro Agility Test, Pull Ups, and the Wingate Test.

Most of these tests were open to the media.

Here’s video from each public test, and how Celebrini compared. The NHL releases the top-25 for each test publicly, except for Y-Balance.

VO2 testing was yesterday, and Celebrini graded high in that Aerobic Fitness test, 24th in Test Duration (12:35) and fourth in V02max (63.0).

Celebrini didn’t rank for either Left or Right Hand Grip.

His 7.64 Body Fat % was excellent, 20th at the Combine.

Anyway, don’t get too worried about these individual results. The future franchise face of the Sharks is the sum of all his parts, if anything.

The most important thing, he’s a spectacular hockey player.

“Got a lot of stuff to improve on, I realize,” he said.

Don’t worry about it, Macklin!

Standing Height/Wing Span

Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area

Related Topics:
4 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph

Sounds like EJ Emery is probably going to keep rising on draft day.

1
Reply
Zeke

Top 5 in test results and players who I’ve seen ranked in the top 14 or mentioned as a candidate for the Sharks to draft there. Aerobic Fitness: VO2max (ml/kg/min) 2 –F Tij Iginla – 65.0 4 –F Macklin Celebrini – 63.0 Agility & Balance: Pro Agility – Left (sec) 1 — D Stian Solberg – 4.12 4 — F Terik Parascak – 4.28 5 — F Michael Hage – 4.29 Agility & Balance: Pro Agility – Right (sec) 1 — D Stian Solberg – 4.08 2 — F Jett Luchanko – 4.23 3 — D Eric ’EJ’ Emery –… Read more »

1
Reply
Zeke

14 categories (didn’t count the wingspan)
Emery was top 25 in 9 categories
Solberg was top 25 in 9
Charlie Elick was top 25 in 7, chance he’s there at 33

Celebrini was top 25 in 4

1
Reply
Alicia

He can play hockey, that’s what matters to me!

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta