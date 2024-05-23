SJHN Daily: Another NHL Team Interviewed Warsofsky, Draymond Has Never Seen a 17-Year-Old Like Celebrini

Draymond Green is excited for the San Jose Sharks to make Macklin Celebrini the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft.

Green knows “Mack” well: His Golden State Warriors hired Celebrini’s dad, Rick Celebrini, to be their director of sports medicine and performance in 2018. Green met a young Macklin Celebrini shortly thereafter.

And now, the 17-year-old phenom is about to make hockey history. And the four-time NBA champion has been on the ground floor of it: “Since the time he came here at 11 or 12 years old, just seeing him put the work in with his father each and everyday, and the focus that he has for a 17-year-old…is unmatched by any 17-year-old I’ve ever seen.”

Draymond Green is familiar with Macklin Celebrini's game. With the Sharks owning the top pick in the draft, he wants Celebrini back in the Bay Area 🦈 pic.twitter.com/Fw4n310VEX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 21, 2024

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks have signed Luca Cagnoni to an ELC…he spoke this afternoon about his goal of making the San Jose Barracuda next year, instead of going back to the Portland Winterhawks.

The Kings, after making Jim Hiller their head coach, have given the Sharks permission to speak with Marco Sturm about their head coach job.

Other Sharks News…

Byron Bader is a big fan of Cagnoni:

Luca Cagnoni signs his ELC with the Sharks. Sharks may have hit a solid piece of gold with this 4th round pick (I had him in the backend of the HP 2023 Top 32). Massive jump in his D+1 season. https://t.co/8BYF7d6n9d pic.twitter.com/arapnwB2ft — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) May 22, 2024

The New Jersey Devils have hired another head coach, but they did interview San Jose Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky for the position.

This is how old Macklin Celebrini was the last time the #SJSharks were good. pic.twitter.com/MrmuZwAHFI — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) May 21, 2024

Mikael Granlund has been suspended for the May 23 World Championships medal round match between Finland and Sweden.

Around the NHL…

The New Jersey Devils have tapped Sheldon Keefe as their next head coach.

Craig Button has a new top-64 2024 Draft list, and it’s got people talking…Button will be a guest of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast this week!

Who are some of the top goalie prospects of the 2024 Draft?

Florida Panthers take Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Wyatt Johnston benefiting from living with Dallas Stars teammate Joe Pavelski.

Don Sweeney talks Jake DeBrusk contract.

What should the Nashville Predators do with the Ryan McDonagh-sized cap space in their line-up? Pierre LeBrun shuts down (for now) the Mitch Marner rumors.

Rick Tocchet has won the Jack Adams Award.

What should the Colorado Avalanche do with UFA Sean Walker?