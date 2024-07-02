Celebrini Says Pro Decision Coming Soon

There was a time when Macklin Celebrini wasn’t the center of attention in the hockey world.

He was 15, at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, when he was asked for his autograph for the first time.

“It was really weird,” he smiled.

The 2024 first-overall pick is used to it now, all the attention that he received from San Jose Sharks fans on the first day of development camp. From Filip Bystedt (third development camp) to radio play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky, they’ve never seen more fans at a Sharks development camp.

“It’s nice to be wanted,” Celebrini said, sheepishly, about all the hype surrounding him. “They were out there supporting today. From everything I’ve heard, they’re some of the best fans in the league. So I’m excited to start playing in front of them.”

That time should come soon. From the Draft Lottery on May 7, San Jose Hockey Now’s sources have shared the consistent belief that Celebrini will go pro with the San Jose Sharks for the 2024-25 season.

Celebrini himself said that he’ll announce a decision shortly after San Jose Sharks’ development camp ends on Jul. 4: “I’ll make a decision pretty quick here. Just kind of trying to enjoy this camp, and after that, I guess it’s time to make the decision.”