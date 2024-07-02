San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Says Pro Decision Coming Soon
There was a time when Macklin Celebrini wasn’t the center of attention in the hockey world.
He was 15, at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, when he was asked for his autograph for the first time.
“It was really weird,” he smiled.
The 2024 first-overall pick is used to it now, all the attention that he received from San Jose Sharks fans on the first day of development camp. From Filip Bystedt (third development camp) to radio play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky, they’ve never seen more fans at a Sharks development camp.
“It’s nice to be wanted,” Celebrini said, sheepishly, about all the hype surrounding him. “They were out there supporting today. From everything I’ve heard, they’re some of the best fans in the league. So I’m excited to start playing in front of them.”
That time should come soon. From the Draft Lottery on May 7, San Jose Hockey Now’s sources have shared the consistent belief that Celebrini will go pro with the San Jose Sharks for the 2024-25 season.
Celebrini himself said that he’ll announce a decision shortly after San Jose Sharks’ development camp ends on Jul. 4: “I’ll make a decision pretty quick here. Just kind of trying to enjoy this camp, and after that, I guess it’s time to make the decision.”
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
BrianJ
July 2, 2024 at 3:30 pm
Perhaps Celebrini should stay at Boston University another year; Connor Bedard (a supposed future superstar) is tied for the worst +/- on Chicago, while another center for Chicago, who played in every game, has the second best +/- for the team. Yes, the +/- isn’t the best indicator of success but a notable statistic.
Celebrini is probably a more complete player than Bedard but no need to rush him into professional hockey.
SJShorky
July 2, 2024 at 4:07 pm
Coming soon likely in the form of his ELC… 😁
Alaskan_ice
July 2, 2024 at 5:03 pm
He’s signing. There’s no question, really. He played college hockey at 17. Excelled and won the Hobey Baker. This is the next step for him.