Bedard Impressed by Celebrini’s NHL Debut, Hopes To Play Injured Sharks Star on Halloween

CHICAGO — Connor Bedard was looking forward to playing Macklin Celebrini for the first time.

The San Jose Sharks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday night, and it was supposed to be the first of many match-ups between the old Vancouver buddies, and 2023 and 2024 first-overall picks.

But Celebrini is dealing with a hip injury and has been since his impressive NHL debut on Oct. 10. Celebrini scored his first goal just 7:01 into his NHL career and added a highlight-reel assist in a 5-4 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues.

“First and foremost, I want him to get healthy. The whole hockey world watched that first game. He looked great,” Bedard told reporters after Blackhawks’ morning skate on Thursday. “I’m pretty sure it’s not too serious. I think we go there soon. Hopefully, he’s playing then.”

Chicago visits the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Oct. 31.

So what did Bedard think of Celebrini’s debut?

“I think I just got back from dinner or whatever and I checked my phone and saw that he scored. It’s pretty wild. I was excited and happy for him,” he said. “We were a couple hours ahead, so I didn’t get to see the whole thing. But just his speed and explosiveness, and obviously, everyone knows how skilled he is and how well he can make plays. I feel like he was attacking really well. Didn’t look out of place at all.”

And from one No. 1 pick to another: “I sent him a little text. Congratulated him and stuff.”

Halloween is just two weeks from now — hopefully, the NHL and San Jose Sharks fans are treated to Bedard-Celebrini, round one!