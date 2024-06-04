SJHN Daily: Celebrini Hasn’t Decided If He’s Going Pro Yet

The San Jose Sharks interviewed Macklin Celebrini on Monday.

The Sharks and Celebrini are both in Buffalo, in preparation for the 2024 Draft Combine. San Jose is expected to make Celebrini the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft on Jun. 28 in Las Vegas.

According to NHL.com, the Sharks are one of Celebrini’s seven interviews at the Combine. The Boston University center says he hasn’t decided if he’s going to turn pro yet.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet,” Celebrini told NHL.com. “That’s a decision that I’m going to make a little bit later. I wish I could tell you I’ve made up my mind because that’d be a lot easier.”

That may well be the case, but it’s still San Jose Hockey Now’s expectation, speaking with a variety of sources in and around the Celebrini circle, that he will forgo his college eligibility to play for the San Jose Sharks next year.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Joe Pavelski plans to retire.

How quickly can the San Jose Sharks build a contender?

Should the San Jose Sharks draft a defensemen at No. 14? Scouts share four possibilities.

Colby Cohen on what makes Will Smith so special, his expectations for Smith’s rookie year.

Sean Coffey, Will Smith’s agent, takes us inside Smith’s decision to sign with the Sharks.

Other Sharks News…

Randy Hahn on what Pavelski meant to the Sharks organization.

Barclay Goodrow talks about Pavelski’s impact on him.

Gary Suter and Tony Granato talk about their time together in teal.

The San Jose Barracuda have signed Memorial Cup-winning defenseman Braden Hache.

The Sharks extended bona fide offers to David Klee and Brandon Svoboda…they also didn’t sign 2022 fourth-round pick Mason Beaupit.

Kasper Halttunen’s London Knights didn’t win the Memorial Cup, but he made the Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

Learn more about new San Jose Barracuda VP of Business Operations, James Collins!

Tara Slone interviews Filip Bystedt.

Ryan Merkley re-signs with the Kunlun Red Star.

It was a winning formula in @sophiakunin and @lukekunin9’s schedules as the @SanJoseSharks forward made it home in time to cheer on his wife and @PWHL_Minnesota to their Walter Cup victory in Boston. More from hockey’s power couple 👇 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 4, 2024

Around the NHL…

The New Jersey Devils are willing to trade the No. 10 pick.

Ex-Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk is ready to re-kindle the rivalry with the Edmonton Oilers…the Stanley Cup Final opens on Jun. 8.

The Elite Prospects’ 2024 Draft Guide is out!

Andrew Fantucchio takes over Boston Bruins coverage for Jimmy Murphy at Boston Hockey Now!

Russ Macias takes over the New York Islanders beat for Andrew at NYI Hockey Now.

Expect a Travis Konecny extension with the Philadelphia Flyers this summer.

Jake Guentzel is going to test free agency waters.