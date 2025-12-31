San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Celebrini Going to Olympics
Macklin Celebrini has made the Canadian Olympic team, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN.
With Olympic rosters due tomorrow, USA Hockey & Team Canada will call players in the morning.
Expect similar American roster to Four Nations; hearing small tweaks. Macklin Celebrini made Canada then we’ll see on Connor Bedard, who was just on the outside throughout the process.
— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 30, 2025
It’s no surprise, if you’ve watched Celebrini’s entire season with the San Jose Sharks.
Probably on the outside looking in for a roster spot at the start of the year, the 19-year-old centerman has dragged the San Jose Sharks to a wild card berth, his 60 points third in the NHL behind soon-to-be Olympic teammates Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Celebrini’s 21 goals and 39 assists means that he’s been directly involved in 50.4 percent of his team’s total offense.
Celebrini is also a legitimate two-way forward: According to Stathletes, his 79 Puck Battles Won leads all NHL forwards.
“What we do need to understand, we are seeing something pretty special right now before our eyes. I know our fans see it, and the rest of NHL sees it,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Tuesday. “It’s my first go through of seeing, really, a player becoming great.”
It appears that Canada is seeing the same thing.
The Hart Trophy candidate’s speed, strength, compete, and defensive awareness make him a versatile addition to any team. The center also impressed playing the wing for Canada at the 2025 World Championships.
The San Jose Sharks superstar’s age was perhaps the only reason why there was any doubt about Celebrini’s inclusion onto the team. Celebrini is set to become the first NHL teenager that Canada will send to the Olympics, since NHL’ers began participating in the Olympics in 1998.
No less than future Olympic teammate Sidney Crosby, passed over by Canada as a teenager for the 2006 Olympics, called Celebrini “one of the best in the league” three weeks ago.
Canada will officially announce their roster at 9 AM PT on Wednesday. The Olympics begin on Feb. 6.
I guess there won’t be riots then. Phew!
wait to see if Bedard is there as well
Heh, was going to say there might be one in Chicago but truth be told, there might be one there just because it’s Chicago.
The vibe here right now is more crying into their beers. One of my teammates straight up gave away tickets to tonight’s game on BenchApp. I remember reading some fucking article before the season started about how the Sharks were repeating the mistakes of last year’s Hawks by signing Orlov and Klingberg, and the Hawks would be better because they shed most of their vets and their younger players would get to play. I smile when I wonder where that writer’s at now.
They were tied with us in points percentage when Bedard got injured. I imagine we would see a similar tanking in the standings if Celebrini got injured.
And yet the Sharks could insert Michael Misa into Mack’s spot if Mack were to go down and not have the huge dropoff that CHI is having with Bedard out. That is the big diff between the two situations, Sharks have quality top-line org depth at the ready while CHI doesn’t.
Igor is another example of quality top-line depth at the ready. Will Smith goes down & Igor steps in and has 6 points is 6 games.
Quality top-line org depth at the ready is a tribute to GMMG & the Dev staff.
I’m sorry, what? You’re saying there wouldn’t be a huge drop off going from Celebrini who is third in the NHL in points and on pace for 126 points to Michael Misa? That’s genuinely one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen written by a sports fan.
Celebrini has factored into 50.4% of the Sharks goals this year (for comparison Bedard factored into 48.3% of Chicago’s goals before he got injured) and they are winless in games where he doesn’t have a point. The team would absolutely collapse if he got injured.
Should be a no brainer for Doug Armstrong. Yeah he is young, but Celebrini has a strong 200 foot game and basically drives his team every night. He can slot into a lot of spots on that roster. Since each team can carry extra forwards, it’s not like there is no plan B if for some reason he doesn’t thrive in the Olympic format.
Happy for Celebrini. I hope gets the gold, and is rewarded for all the hard work he’s put in since his hockey journey began.
Macklin on Canada’s Olympic team went from a longshot to inevitable over the last few months.
Good for him. Though to be blunt, I really didn’t care if he made it or not.
Speaking of international hockey, Eric Pohlkamp in the Spengler Cup scored a goal on a 102.1mph one timed slapshot. Can’t wait to see him suit up for the Sharks when Denver’s season ends.
People keep sleeping on Pohlkamp. He has most of what the Sharks need as a RHD that can QB a PP1. Signs point to Pohlkamp being a solid NHL player. Only ?? is if his skating is up to NHL pace, which I think is getting there.
Team Canada would be wise to staple Mack to Crosby’s wing. Those two together at the Worlds were dynamic, instant chemistry. Imagine that…
Mack is going to gain soooo much valuable experience being around SC winning coaches & players & will only be better for it.
Mark it, Celebrini will be a smash hit in Italy.