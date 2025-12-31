REPORT: Celebrini Going to Olympics

Macklin Celebrini has made the Canadian Olympic team, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

With Olympic rosters due tomorrow, USA Hockey & Team Canada will call players in the morning. Expect similar American roster to Four Nations; hearing small tweaks. Macklin Celebrini made Canada then we’ll see on Connor Bedard, who was just on the outside throughout the process. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 30, 2025

It’s no surprise, if you’ve watched Celebrini’s entire season with the San Jose Sharks.

Probably on the outside looking in for a roster spot at the start of the year, the 19-year-old centerman has dragged the San Jose Sharks to a wild card berth, his 60 points third in the NHL behind soon-to-be Olympic teammates Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Celebrini’s 21 goals and 39 assists means that he’s been directly involved in 50.4 percent of his team’s total offense.

Celebrini is also a legitimate two-way forward: According to Stathletes, his 79 Puck Battles Won leads all NHL forwards.

“What we do need to understand, we are seeing something pretty special right now before our eyes. I know our fans see it, and the rest of NHL sees it,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Tuesday. “It’s my first go through of seeing, really, a player becoming great.”

It appears that Canada is seeing the same thing.

The Hart Trophy candidate’s speed, strength, compete, and defensive awareness make him a versatile addition to any team. The center also impressed playing the wing for Canada at the 2025 World Championships.

The San Jose Sharks superstar’s age was perhaps the only reason why there was any doubt about Celebrini’s inclusion onto the team. Celebrini is set to become the first NHL teenager that Canada will send to the Olympics, since NHL’ers began participating in the Olympics in 1998.

No less than future Olympic teammate Sidney Crosby, passed over by Canada as a teenager for the 2006 Olympics, called Celebrini “one of the best in the league” three weeks ago.

Canada will officially announce their roster at 9 AM PT on Wednesday. The Olympics begin on Feb. 6.