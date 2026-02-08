SJHN Daily: Celebrini Shares Cute Canada Pics, Felony Charge Against McKenna Dropped

As the 2026 Winter Olympics start to get underway, many athletes are set to live out their childhood dream. That certainly appears to be the case for one member of the San Jose Sharks.

Ahead of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini shared some throwback photos with him wearing Team Canada’s colors:

Celebrini has previously represented Canada at the IIHF World Championships and World Junior Championships, but he’s set to make his Olympic debut on Thursday when Canada faces Czechia in their first preliminary game. It has been 12 years since NHL players last appeared in the Olympics, adding even more significance to this year’s tournament.

