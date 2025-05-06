SJHN Daily: Celebrini Is Calder Finalist, Poturalski & Bordeleau Didn’t Travel With Cuda

Macklin Celebrini is officially a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Celebrini was second in goals scored by rookies with 25, just one behind Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov – who was not named as a finalist.

Joining Celebrini as finalists are Montreal Canadians defender Lane Hutson, the odds-on favorite, and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf.

Hutson led all rookies in points with 66 to Celebrini’s 63, although Hutson played 12 more games than his ex-Boston University teammate.

Wolf led all rookie goaltenders across multiple categories, from wins with 29 to Save % with a .910 – a figure that puts him ninth among all goalies, 30-plus games played.

The winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy will be announced in June at the NHL Awards ceremony.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Ethan Cardwell‘s relationship with golf helps him reset after a bad game.

The San Jose Barracuda evened their series with the Colorado Eagles 1-1. The series shifts to Colorado on Tuesday, and Andrew Poturalski and Thomas Bordeleau did not travel with the team.

I'm told that Poturalski and Bordeleau did not travel to Colorado with the Barracuda today. They could join later on the trip, of course, but for now, they don't look like Game 3 options. Game 3 is on Tuesday — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) May 6, 2025

The San Jose Sharks did not get the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft.

William Eklund had successful wrist surgery but will miss the World Championships with Team Sweden.

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast did its first-ever live stream for the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery.

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil and Drew Remenda broke down the Barracuda’s Game Two win.

Playing hockey in May is always a good thing. @BrodieBz and Drew breakdown last night's Game 1 of @sjbarracuda vs. Eagles. pic.twitter.com/8D2wkBuV7a — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 3, 2025

Jimmy Schuldt also spoke with Brodie Brazil.

Around the NHL…

The New York Islanders won the NHL Draft Lottery.

Steven Ellis reported back on 120 prospects in the U-18 World Championship.

The Winnipeg Jets pulled off an insane comeback in Game Seven against the St. Louis Blues.

Anthony Stolarz leaves Game One with a scary injury, but his Toronto Maple Leafs took Game One from the Florida Panthers.

Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury are headed to World Championships for Team Canada. They’ll be teammates with Celebrini!

It doesn’t look like the Mikko Rantanen trade paid off for the Colorado Avalanche after his hat trick eliminated them.

The Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake is leaving the organization.

The complainant recalls “degrading” alleged sex assault by 2018 World Junior Canadian players.