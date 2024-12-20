SJHN Daily: More Celebrini Mic’d Up, Svoboda Named to USA’s World Juniors Team

USA Hockey announced their roster for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship and the San Jose Sharks will have a single representative: Brandon Svoboda.

The Level Green, PA native is in his freshman season with Boston University of the NCAA, where he’s recorded three goals in 11 games to start the season.

Svoboda was drafted out of the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft and has since seen his stock rise quite a bit. He finished his USHL career with back-to-back Clark Cup championships, recording five points in nine playoff games last season.

A strong performance at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase put Svoboda on the map for USA Hockey, and now he’s going to don the stars and stripes in the year’s biggest prospects tournament.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Fabian Zetterlund has started extension talks with the San Jose Sharks.

Mackenzie Blackwood was open to an extension in San Jose.

Givani Smith was happy to get traded.

Yaroslav Askarov talked about the Georgiev trade.

The San Jose Sharks talked about facing Blackwood: William Eklund, especially, had fun, despite the loss.

Other Sharks News…

Macklin Celebrini was mic’d up for Thursday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. Here’s a funny clip:

Celebrini letting his teammates know he's mic'd up 😂 pic.twitter.com/sa2t0NUtGv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 20, 2024

And more from NBC Sports Bay Area here!

Jake Furlong scored his first AHL goal with the Barracuda:

Collin Graf also ended a 10-game goal drought:

Collin Graf on the PP makes it 4-2 @sjbarracuda. Snaps a 10-game goalless drought for Graf. Cuda are 3/7 on the PP. — Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) December 19, 2024

Sam Dickinson was scratched during Canada’s first pre-tournament game:

Nikolai Kovalenko spoke about his time in Colorado and looking forward with the San Jose Sharks.

Around the League…

Sidney Crosby thinks his goal-scoring drought will end sooner rather than later.

Tyler Johnson and the Boston Bruins are going their separate ways.

The Florida Panthers are once again a confident team.

Pending UFA John Tavares wants to return to the Leafs.

Ville Husso has been sent down by the Detroit Red Wings.

The Chicago Blackhawks honored Jeremy Roenick on Thursday.

The Washington Capitals visited MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.