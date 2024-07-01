Our Sharks’ 2024 Draft Grades + Mini-Free Agency Preview

Welcome to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

Sheng and Keegan gave grades for each San Jose Sharks’ pick in the 2024 Draft! We also did a brief Sharks free agency preview and gave our free agency predictions.

Also, Sheng had some small Sharks’ free agency news.

Sorry about the poor audio quality! Sheng was recording in an airport lounge.

First, our grades for each San Jose Sharks’ 2024 Draft pick…then our overall grades! (6:18)

Macklin Celebrini (7:22)

Sam Dickinson (10:04)

Igor Chernyshov

Leo Sahlin Wallenius

Carson Wetsch (29:21)

Christian Kirsch

Colton Roberts

Nate Misskey

Yaroslav Koroselyov (40:47)

Finally, free agency is on Jul. 1! (46:37)

Now the San Jose Sharks have added plenty of grit, what type of players do they need next? Who’s out there in free agency?

Who do we predict, just speculation, that the Sharks will land in free agency?

Finally, Sheng had some Jacob MacDonald news. (58:44)

