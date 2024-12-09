San Jose Sharks
Why I Like Blackwood Trade — Scouts Weigh In Too (+)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Goalie trades are always hard to evaluate.
On one hand, it’s arguably the most important position in the sport.
On the other hand, there’s a glut of middle-class netminders around the NHL and their performances can be so erratic from year-to-year, or frankly, week-to-week, so you rarely get value back in a deal commensurate to a keeper’s importance to the team.
Such was the case with the San Jose Sharks’ trade of Mackenzie Blackwood to the Colorado Avalanche.
I think the Sharks got excellent value for UFA-to-be Blackwood.
What did NHL scouts, not with the Sharks, think of the trade? And what are their thoughts about young forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a key for San Jose in this deal?
