San Jose Sharks
Sharks Trade Blackwood to Avs for Kovalenko, Georgiev, 2nd-Round Pick
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The San Jose Sharks have traded Mackenzie Blackwood.
In a blockbuster trade, the Sharks have sent their top goalie and winger Givani Smith, and their own 2027 fifth to the Colorado Avalanche for winger Nikolai Kovalenko, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, the Avs’ own 2026 second-round pick, and a conditional 2025 fifth.
Colorado is also retaining 14 percent of Georgiev’s expiring contract. San Jose will carry $2.924 million of the pending UFA’s $3.4 million AAV.
Blackwood, who turned 28 today, has rebuilt his career with the San Jose Sharks, after he was beset with injuries and inconsistent play with the New Jersey Devils.
Per Evolving Hockey, his +6.77 Goals Saved Expected in All Situations is 15th in the NHL (of 74 goalies) this season, a tribute to his strong play behind a rebuilding defensive group.
He has a different task with the Avs, where he’ll be expected to lead them on a deep playoff run. He’s also set to be a UFA after this season.
Smith, 26, was waived by the Sharks on Sunday and cleared on Monday. The tough winger played sparingly with San Jose over the last two seasons. He’s set to be a UFA after this season.
Kovalenko, 25, is a solidly-built 5-foot-10 winger with some skill, a high-compete forward who San Jose hopes will fill a middle-six role on an improving Sharks squad in the years to come. This is the 2018 sixth-round pick’s rookie season, and he’s got four goals and four assists in limited action this year, 12:00 a night in 28 games. He’s an RFA after this season.
Georgiev, 28, has struggled this year, posting a -6.9 GSAx, 67th in the NHL. But from 2022 to 2024, he led the NHL with 78 wins and his +19.1 GSAx was also 19th in the league (of 113 goalies). So it’s certainly conceivable, like Blackwood, that Georgiev can find his game in San Jose, hopefully before the Trade Deadline or unrestricted free agency this summer.
Both Kovalenko and Georgiev will join the traveling Sharks in Raleigh by Tuesday. San Jose takes on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Per the San Jose Sharks, these are the terms of the conditional fifth:
“Colorado will instead transfer the worse of their current fourth-round selections in 2025 (Colorado’s own or Vancouver’s selection) if at least two of the conditions are met:
“- Colorado advances to the Third Round of the NHL Playoffs in 2024-25
“- Blackwood wins 25 regular season games from the date of the trade to the end of the 2024-25 regular season
“- Blackwood starts 30 NHL Regular Season games from the date of the trade to the end of the 2024-25 regular season”
IMO, the headline is a little misleading. The key return is the 2nd round pick.
That’s fair, I added that. Wasn’t my intention to mislead
Thank you Sheng. Maybe misleading was not the right word but it was incomplete.
Don’t you dare apologize for needing the clicks. Your contribution to this fan base deserves as much traffic as you can muster. People gotta quit complaining about headlines. 🙂
Thanks! It was a fair point though. There are headlines I do obscure details for clicks. It’s called “curiosity gap” and everybody does it, from the Mercury News to ESPN to The Athletic. But I don’t need to obscure big details in the headline for a big trade, people will click regardless. It was simply an oversight.
But I do appreciate your attitude and getting what I do
What exactly makes this a “blockbuster”?
A bit overhype for sure! Just like the overuse of “historic” in seemingly every other sports article. Fire the marketing dept.!
7-piece trade, you traded your No. 1 goalie? I guess if blockbusters are only stars moving, this doesn’t qualify, but this is close as you get without a star being involved
But then what exactly is your def of “blockbuster”? Sure there were a lot of pieces involved but that doesn’t automatically make it a blockbuster. And yes Blackwood has been good for the Sharks but he’s still a #1 goalie for a lower tier team.
Not anymore. Now he’s a #1 for a cup contender. 😉
A blockbuster, in my mind, is both size and caliber of trade involved. Obvious this fits the size description, starring player, maybe, maybe not. I’m making an excuse, I’ll say it right out, but in fairness to me, one word in an otherwise I think grammatically correct and actually pretty detailed breaking news story that I have to write and edit and publish myself, while I’m rushing to transcribe my Mike Grier exclusive because I gotta catch a flight, I’m really not overthinking it. Unless it’s an egregious error and I’ve somehow wronged someone, I’ll just leave it as my… Read more »
Agreed and appreciate that; there are indeed bigger fish to fry. Now on to seeing what MG can pull off w/ acquiring a significant player on both sides of the puck.
Sad to see Blackwood go, but this trade makes sense, got a 2nd for him else they would get nothing if he walks. None of us are insiders so don’t know if they ever discussed signing with Blackwood, but maybe he wasn’t interested.
Oh wow… Happy birthday to Blackwood!
Sorry to see Mack Black go, he was a good Shark. Givani Smith too, though we didn’t get as many games with him.
A 2nd and a young player are a good return though. I don’t know why but when I noticed it was a 2026 2nd I immediately thought “we’re not gonna have that for long”. Wouldn’t surprise me if it gets used in another deal to try and turn it into a 2025 1st, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
I thought the same about the 2nd. That’s definitely trade fodder most likely to help improve next seasons team. Maybe that and Ferraro at the draft for another 1st? Not the strongest draft so I could see something along those lines working.
Pretty good return for a goaltender in this day and age. Best of luck to him in Colorado. That should be a good fit. They’re a good team, but still give up a decent number of shots and chances. Blackwood excels when he’s facing high shot volume.
I really like that Grier adds whatever to massage that higher pick out of the deal.
And also importantly, we don’t have Blackwood messing up our shot at Matthew Schaefer.
This goaltending staff has been pretty great the last couple years and there’s a lot of season left. Wouldn’t shock me in the least to see Vanny go on a heater. He seemed like he was putting it back together at the beginning of the season.
Pretty awesome to see Blackwood having rebuilt his career through SJ and now on a playoff contending team.
Aside from a decent return, this also provides a good message to players out there that SJ is a great organization and team to come to. That could help in some future trades.
I hope Blackwood gets a long run this season.
Seems like a good deal all around. This is still, for a bit longer, a ‘sell-high’ team. Blackwood’s value is really high at the moment, as he’s playing very well. But Blackwood’s career hasn’t looked like this much of the time. There’s a reason the Devils let him go for a 6th rd pick in 2023. Health risks also play a part in this, and he’s healthy. Meanwhile Georgiev has also had career ups and downs, and he’s in a down moment now. Doesn’t mean he’ll be down a month from now. Both goalies are free agents at the end… Read more »
https://thehockeywriters.com/avalanche-prospects-dominant-start-2023-24/
From Nov 2023 on Kovalenko
Don’t love this trade. Took Grigoriev’s bad contract and gave up Blackwood for only a 2nd round pick a year from now.
But I like it in that Blackwood was making this team too good and we were going to miss out on an extra high draft pick. Now we can have a top-3 pick unless they bring up Askarov now 🙂
They took back less than $3M and it’ll be off the books by July 1, it’s really not that bad a contract.
Kind of a dumb complaint considering the amount of cap space they have available.
Shork, do you have a rough $$ # for the cap space availability?
Once AGAIN GMMG makes a good forward thinking trade. It’s almost like he knows what he is doing!
Sharks traded a 6th round pick for him, and converted it into a 2nd and a prospect. Pretty good on GMMG.
This!
Totally agree. But then again with all the recent talk about how Blackwood would be a good veteran to platoon with Askarov I sure hope this doesn’t end up as a Mikey Eyssimont. Good value move but maybe shoots us in the foot for building the team up. 🤷♂️
One of the differences here is while Blackwood is beloved in the room, his play is kind of independent of whatever’s going on the ice. Whereas Eyssimont is directly impacting the game on the ice, at least trying to drag the guys into the fight, and showing the kids that you never quit.
Also, if the Sharks got an offer of a 2nd and a possible direct Mikey replacement (Kovalenko) for Eyssimont, how could you say no haha? I wouldn’t criticize Grier for that, even with the possible compete/chemistry disruption.
Blockbuster? Huh? The deal amounted to one career underachieving goalie for one overworked, washed goalie. The second-round pick was the best part of the deal.
Now what about Askarov . . .?
Now the GM should flip Askarov and Vanecek and reward the kid with a timeshare in goal . . .
I love that Sheng doesn’t even waste time responding to your dumb comments. 🤡🤣🤣
This doesn’t sit well with me, why help the avalanche? Blacky and Askarov could have been a powerful duo in the next couple years, this all but guarantees that all of our chips are in on askarov alone now. The second next year has lower value than a pick from this year. And we traded 5ths? Fringe for a fringe? GMMG must have owed Sakic a favor IMO
How do you know Blackwood would have signed an extension? We as fans don’t know what is happening on that front. I would have liked Blackwood and Askarov moving forward as well, but it was not meant to be.
Exactly. Don’t get how people don’t see that. Just cause we like the team doesn’t mean they want to sign long term to wait for the playoffs.
I agree that we don’t know know if he would have signed long term, I like to think he saw the future, multiple players quoted saying blacky was best in the world/league (doesn’t have to be true to make you feel good) so I think he enjoyed his time, but it’s irrelevant now. But also we traded him in December when we didn’t have to, even as a UFA if he kept his numbers up at trade deadline other teams are pinched, which would have put MG in a superior bargaining position, again a what if. Will be interesting to… Read more »
In another article GMMG talks about the initial discussions with Blackwood. Looks like he wants, and deserves, money and term that the Sharks just didn’t want to give. Next year and beyond is the time for Askarov.
Again (as most of us would), would love to hear the inner workings and the actual numbers they were talking about.