Blackwood Was Open to Extension With Sharks, Grateful to Grier & Speer

Mackenzie Blackwood is back in San Jose.

Just 11 days after the San Jose Sharks traded him to the Colorado Avalanche with Givani Smith for Nikolai Kovalenko and Alexandar Georgiev — multiple picks also exchanged hands — Blackwood is facing the Sharks on Thursday night. On the other side, Georgiev is taking on his old team.

Blackwood spoke after Colorado morning skate about how much he loves his Sharks teammates, the emotions when he got traded, extension talks with San Jose before the trade, and what he owes Mike Grier and Thomas Speer.

Blackwood, on being back at SAP Center to play against the San Jose Sharks:

Weird. It’s good. Enjoyed being here, all the guys. Was a good time. A lot of friendships that I made, and I’ll always remember that. But good opportunity here.

Blackwood, on if he knew he was going to get traded:

I didn’t know it was here. I mean, I knew I was probably on the move, but I didn’t know where. But it’s great when I found out. Bittersweet. Obviously, you don’t like to leave your friends and stuff like that, but on the other hand, you’re excited about a new chance and a good opportunity.

Blackwood, on if he knows how much he’s missed in the Sharks locker room:

Yeah, I got a lot of calls and texts, I had a lot of good friends over there, so they will be missed.

Blackwood, on finding out about the trade after practice on his birthday:

It was a crazy day, lots of emotions there. But like I was saying, it’s a good opportunity, good team to come to, but at the same time, it’s tough to leave all those good friendships and stuff you built over the last couple years.

Blackwood, on saying bye to his teammates outside the Sharks’ bus when he found out about the trade:

That just shows you how close we got over the last little bit. I love all those guys over there. They’re still like brothers to me, but it’s part of the business. I guess that’s the one unfortunate part of it. But they got a good group over there, amazing people. And I can’t say enough good things about my time there.

Blackwood, on if he was open to re-signing with the Sharks before the trade:

Yeah, for sure. I mean, if they wanted to do something like that at the time, I would have been open to it, but I don’t think they’re in the same place as me and my career. So just kind of the way things work out.

Blackwood, on getting his career back on track with the San Jose Sharks:

It was a great opportunity. I obviously owe Griersy a lot of credit for that. He was with me in New Jersey. I went through a lot of injury troubles. When I got healthy, he believed in me, dropped me in and gave me a chance to play. I got myself turned around, got my game back on track.

Blackwood, on Thomas Speer:

Speersy’s the best. He’s the best there is. He’s the man. I don’t know how else to put it. Can’t find a guy better than that.

Blackwood, on what makes Speer so good:

I mean, it’s everything. He’s so technical. He gets the day-to-day nuances. Easy to talk to, good relationships. I mean, technically, he’s awesome.

Nuances of day to day, when to push and when to hold back. So we had a really close relationship there, and always, always be thankful for him.

Blackwood, on storyline tonight, of he and Georgiev facing their old teams:

I’m just trying to play hockey. (laughs) I don’t care, but that’s for you guys.

Blackwood, on the future for the San Jose Sharks:

Well, look at the difference from last year to this year. They’re a good young team who’s building the right direction. I think in a couple years, they’re going to be trying to make a push for everything. I think they’re not too far away, a couple years, and they’ll be right there with the best of them.