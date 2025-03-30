Sharks Locker Room: Lund Shows Flashes

When you’re evaluating a 20-year-old rookie, fresh out of college, in his second NHL game, it’s more about the flashes than anything.

I saw more of that in Cam Lund’s second game than in his NHL debut on Thursday.

It’s not that he was bad in the 6-5 shootout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But for a 2022 second-round pick billed as a scoring winger out of Northeastern, I wanted to see him make more plays at the highest level.

Lund (46) certainly did that in a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

It wasn’t just about his first NHL goal.

The shot is obvious, quick release, looks like Jonathan Quick was surprised by the bullet.

That was the word from NHL scouts, that Cam Lund has 20-goal potential. That shot looked the part.

Lund also showed some touch on some challenging passes, especially this feed to Patrick Giles.

Granted, with a ton of time and space, Lund reads Braden Schneider (4), who’s trying to stop the pass, perfectly. He finds the open lane under Schneider’s bending right shin, firing a hard, accurate strike tape to tape to Giles for the dangerous deflection.

Credit to Giles (54) too, for beating Will Borgen (17) down the slot.

“I felt a lot more comfortable,” Lund admitted. “Obviously, the first game over with, and then moving on to the second, I felt a lot better tonight.”

It’s obvious that the 6-foot-2 winger can skate, but now, he’s flashed some high-end NHL skill.

There’s a lot to improve, especially after a 6-1 loss, but if the pieces come together, the San Jose Sharks might just have another building block.

“He did some good things. Obviously, a smart player,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “It’s going to come down to pace of the game. He’s got to stay with the pace.”

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on what was different tonight for the San Jose Sharks, as opposed to their last two wins:

I didn’t like her start. Weren’t skating, weren’t physically engaged.

Warsofsky was not pleased at all by his team's effort tonight: "I would say our young players had young games tonight." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 30, 2025

Warsofsky, on Lund’s second NHL game:

He did some good things. Obviously, a smart player. It’s going to come down to pace of the game. He’s got to stay with the pace.

Schuldt left the game early, didn't come back, Warsofsky had no update. Vlasic will travel, but Warsofsky isn't sure of his availability tomorrow yet. But going on the road trip bodes well for his return, Sharks/Barracuda need it — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 30, 2025

Warsofsky, on benching Klim Kostin:

Just not good enough.

Cam Lund

What a moment for Cam Lund, and his parents Eric & Shannon. Shannon was crying after he scored his 1st NHL goal. Parents have the puck in hand. Lund: "My dad has a whole collection in his basement, so I'm sure we'll put it down there." Family goes home tmw, what a present! — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 30, 2025

A moment the Lund family never will forget 🥹 pic.twitter.com/q3qJz0rWsn — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 30, 2025

Lund, on making more plays in his second NHL game:

I felt a lot more comfortable. Obviously, the first game over with, and then moving on to the second, I felt a lot better tonight.

Mario Ferraro

Ferraro, on Shakir Mukhamadullin’s growth:

He’s playing really well right now. You can see his confidence with the puck. He’s making plays. He can move for a big man. He’s moving real well.

Like you said, it’s not easy. He’s playing against top lines. Especially on that off-side, he’s got a challenge as well, being on that off-side, you have to kind of adjust and be a little proactive with how you’re seeing what’s developing up ice before you get the puck, so you can get ready to make a play.

Shak’s game is growing, it’s growing fast. I love seeing it.