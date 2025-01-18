Kunin Wants To Stay: Digging Deep Into the UFA’s Strengths & Weaknesses

ELMONT, N.Y. — Luke Kunin is faster this season.

“He’s moving better,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said in training camp.

That’s what it looks like on the ice too: Kunin has 10 goals in 47 games, on pace for a career-high 17.

If you don’t believe Warsofsky — or the counting stats — Kunin actually leads the San Jose Sharks with six breakaways, tied with Barclay Goodrow, according to Stathletes.

“He’s skating more, obviously coming back from the injury, had a full summer to train,” Warsofsky said. “So we’re seeing a guy that’s skating more, first and foremost.”

Last year, Kunin, still recovering from a major knee surgery in Dec. 2022 that ended his 2022-23 campaign, had just four breakaways in 77 games.

Kunin will never be Connor McDavid, but this extra step has made him a better all-around player, and at just the right time, as the 27-year-old is about to become a UFA.

Mar. 7 Trade Deadline pending, let’s talk about a couple strengths and weaknesses in Kunin’s game.

But before we do? Both Kunin and Warsofsky made it clear that they want the free agent back with the Sharks.

“We’ve talked about it before, since I’ve been here, I want to be part of helping turn this thing around,” Kunin said. “And that hasn’t changed.”

San Jose acquired Kunin from the Nashville Predators in June 2022, so he’s seen some hard times with the Sharks.

“We obviously love him,” Warsofsky said of his alternate captain. “He’s been important for me as a coach…We lean on him quite a bit in that leadership group.”