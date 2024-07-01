Sharks Sign Lucas Carlsson, Jimmy Schuldt

The San Jose Sharks have added some potential high-end help for the Barracuda.

On the end of Day 1 of free agency, the San Jose Sharks signed defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Jimmy Schuldt to two-way contracts.

With youngsters Shakir Mukhamadullin, Luca Cagnoni, Artem Guryev, and Jake Furlong potentially playing for the San Jose Barracuda next season, these signings could help insulate them from big minutes.

“It all ties together,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said. “As important as it is for us up here with the big club to have the right veterans and good players around our young players, it’s equally as important down there.”

Carlsson, 26, was fifth in goals by AHL defensemen last season with 15. He also had 39 points. Carlsson has played 60 career NHL games over parts of four seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers, scoring three goals and eight assists. He’s also put up 170 points in 256 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers, Syracuse Crunch, and Rockford IceHogs.

Not sure if this is out there, Lucas Carlsson contract details, two years, two-way: $800K each year if in NHL ($500K guarantee in 2024-25, $525K guarantee in 2025-26) — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2024

He’s a star AHL defenseman.

Schuldt, 29, was given a one-year, two-way deal. He was a three-time captain with St. Cloud State University before turning pro and playing his lone NHL game with the Vegas Golden Knights. In 290 career AHL games with three different organizations, he has 108 points and was an alternate captain in 2021-22 with the Rochester Americans.

He’s a minutes-munching defensive defenseman, a big part of back-to-back Coachella Valley Firebirds’ Calder Cup Final appearances.

Schuldt one-year, two-way #SJSharks contract: 800K NHL

375K AHL

400K Guarantee — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2024

“We want to be better down there, we want to be better up here, and we want to have the right people around our young players,” Grier reiterated.