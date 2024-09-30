San Jose Sharks
NHL Scout, Warsofsky on Cagnoni’s Ceiling & How He Can Improve Defensively (+)
Luca Cagnoni has turned heads in September.
From Rookie Faceoff to San Jose Sharks’ training camp to his first two preseason games, Cagnoni has moved the puck and defended with vigor.
He actually led all Rookie Faceoff defensemen with five points and paces all Sharks blueliners with three points in the preseason.
There’s no doubt that the 2023 fourth-round pick’s star is rising…but how much?
I spoke with head coach Ryan Warsofsky and an NHL scout, not with the San Jose Sharks, to get their thoughts about the 5-foot-9 offensive dynamo’s ability to defend. The scout also shared his NHL ETA for Cagnoni.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Sharks Team & Cap Info
San Jose Sharks8 hours ago
NHL Scout, Warsofsky on Cagnoni’s Ceiling & How He Can Improve Defensively (+)
San Jose Sharks16 hours ago
Askarov, Other Injured Sharks Take First Step Toward Return
San Jose Sharks17 hours ago
What’s Musty Got To Improve To Make Stronger Impression Next Training Camp?
San Jose Barracuda20 hours ago
Sharks Make More Cuts, Send Top Prospects to Juniors, Waive Two
San Jose Sharks1 day ago
3 Sleeper Prospects Who Could Start Season With Sharks (+)
San Jose Sharks2 weeks ago
Couture Gives Injury Update
Hockey History4 weeks ago
Smith Will Live With Marleau This Year
Hockey History4 weeks ago
Celebrini-Thornton Could Be Sharks’ Next Great Rookie-Vet Living Arrangement
San Jose Sharks4 weeks ago
Thomas Speer High on Yaroslav Askarov’s Potential, Swagger (+)
Links4 weeks ago
SJHN Daily: Brodie Brazil Out at NBC, Zetterlund Talks Bromance With Eklund
San Jose Barracuda3 days ago
Our Preseason Top-10 Sharks Prospects!
San Jose Sharks6 days ago
Warsofsky Setting New Tone for Sharks With ‘Very Hard’ Training Camp
San Jose Sharks6 days ago
Sharks Locker Room: On Will Smith’s Debut, Under-the-Radar Storylines
San Jose Sharks7 days ago
Bordeleau Has Week-To-Week Injury, May Not Be Ready for Regular Season
San Jose Sharks1 week ago