NHL Scout, Warsofsky on Cagnoni’s Ceiling & How He Can Improve Defensively (+)

Luca Cagnoni has turned heads in September.

From Rookie Faceoff to San Jose Sharks’ training camp to his first two preseason games, Cagnoni has moved the puck and defended with vigor.

He actually led all Rookie Faceoff defensemen with five points and paces all Sharks blueliners with three points in the preseason.

There’s no doubt that the 2023 fourth-round pick’s star is rising…but how much?

I spoke with head coach Ryan Warsofsky and an NHL scout, not with the San Jose Sharks, to get their thoughts about the 5-foot-9 offensive dynamo’s ability to defend. The scout also shared his NHL ETA for Cagnoni.