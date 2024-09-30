Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

NHL Scout, Warsofsky on Cagnoni’s Ceiling & How He Can Improve Defensively (+)

Published

8 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Luca Cagnoni has turned heads in September.

From Rookie Faceoff to San Jose Sharks’ training camp to his first two preseason games, Cagnoni has moved the puck and defended with vigor.

He actually led all Rookie Faceoff defensemen with five points and paces all Sharks blueliners with three points in the preseason.

There’s no doubt that the 2023 fourth-round pick’s star is rising…but how much?

I spoke with head coach Ryan Warsofsky and an NHL scout, not with the San Jose Sharks, to get their thoughts about the 5-foot-9 offensive dynamo’s ability to defend. The scout also shared his NHL ETA for Cagnoni.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta