Sharks Sign High-Scoring Defensive Prospect
The San Jose Sharks have signed Luca Cagnoni to an entry-level contract.
The 5-foot-9 defenseman, the 2023 fourth-round pick, enjoyed a league-leading season with the Portland Winterhawks.
“Luca is an intelligent two-way defenseman with a strong playmaking skillset,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “He had an impressive season individually for the Winterhawks, showcasing his ability to make plays on the offensive side of the puck while also being an effective player in his own zone.”
The #SJSharks signed '23 4th Round Pick LD Luca Cagnoni to 3 year ELC:
Yr 1 775K NHL, 95K Signing Bonus, 80K GP Bonus
Yr 2 800/95/55
Yr 3 825/95/30
Cap Hit 895K, AAV 950K
The 19-year-old rearguard led WHL defensemen with 90 points and 72 assists, and was named to the league’s U.S, Division First All-Star Team. Cagnoni was the first WHL defender to put up at least 90 points since Shane Peacock in 1993-94.
The next question for the San Jose Sharks organization is whether to send Cagnoni, who’s 20 before AHL eligibility cut-off New Year’s Day, back for another WHL campaign or have him join the pro ranks.
San Jose Hockey Now recently placed Cagnoni just outside the Sharks’ top-10 prospects post-Trade Deadline:
Excellent. I saw on Reddit that we could not assign Luca to the AHL because of age rules. But above says they can put him on the barracuda next year. I’ll go with sheng info but just checking this
According to the NHL-CHL player transfer agreement, players drafted from the OHL, WHL, or QMJHL cannot be re-assigned to the AHL until they have either turned 20 years old or played in four seasons. This means that players must be 20 years old by December 31 of that season.
Cagnoni has also already played in 4 WHL seasons.
Cagnoni can play in the AHL, the Sharks just have to decide if they think he is ready, I’m thinking his training camp performance and compete level against bigger stronger competition will make that decision.
Awesome, congrats to Cagnoni!
Interesting that Grier specifically said “two-way defensemen”. That’s just not how I’ve heard most people characterize his game with so much attention being paid to his offensive skills.