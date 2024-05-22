Sharks Sign High-Scoring Defensive Prospect

The San Jose Sharks have signed Luca Cagnoni to an entry-level contract.

The 5-foot-9 defenseman, the 2023 fourth-round pick, enjoyed a league-leading season with the Portland Winterhawks.

“Luca is an intelligent two-way defenseman with a strong playmaking skillset,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “He had an impressive season individually for the Winterhawks, showcasing his ability to make plays on the offensive side of the puck while also being an effective player in his own zone.”

The #SJSharks signed '23 4th Round Pick LD Luca Cagnoni to 3 year ELC: Yr 1 775K NHL, 95K Signing Bonus, 80K GP Bonus

Yr 2 800/95/55

Yr 3 825/95/30 Cap Hit 895K, AAV 950K Rep'd by @WilliamJKawam @ORR4HOCKEY 90P in 65 WHL GPhttps://t.co/4jr2OvKBcE — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) May 22, 2024

The 19-year-old rearguard led WHL defensemen with 90 points and 72 assists, and was named to the league’s U.S, Division First All-Star Team. Cagnoni was the first WHL defender to put up at least 90 points since Shane Peacock in 1993-94.

The next question for the San Jose Sharks organization is whether to send Cagnoni, who’s 20 before AHL eligibility cut-off New Year’s Day, back for another WHL campaign or have him join the pro ranks.

San Jose Hockey Now recently placed Cagnoni just outside the Sharks’ top-10 prospects post-Trade Deadline: