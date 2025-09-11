How Can Sharks Prospect Luca Cagnoni Stick in NHL? Dan Boyle Shares How | EP 101 – Misa Signs!

Luca Cagnoni has been compared to Dan Boyle…what does Boyle think about that?

The San Jose Sharks legend is back with insider Sheng Peng, prospects authority Keegan McNally, and beer leaguer Zubair Jeewanjee to talk all things Sharks.

We cover a busy week in San Jose Sharks’ news: Michael Misa signs his ELC, Ryane Clowe leaves the Sharks to join the New York Rangers, San Jose trades for Carey Price, Marc-Edouard Vlasic says Sharks management lied to him, and…is Sam Dickinson going to live with Boyle?

We then break down Cagnoni’s game: What subtleties in Cagnoni’s skating and stick detail need improvement? What can Cagnoni learn from Boyle — and how can Cagnoni carve out his own path?

There’s also HUGE San Jose Hockey Now Podcast (family) news!

Sponsored by Bring Hockey Back. Custom jerseys, hockey gear & tees for every fan. Use promo code: SANJOSEHOCKEYNOW for 15% off.

⸻

🎧 Listen on Spotify: San Jose Hockey Now Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4l4mpAD…

🎧 Listen on Apple: San Jose Hockey Now Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast…

⸻

Follow San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Hockey Now: https://sanjosehockeynow.com/

📸 Instagram: @sanjosehockeynow: / sanjosehockeynow

𝕏 Twitter/X: @Sheng_Peng: https://x.com/Sheng_Peng

𝕏 Twitter/X: @halfwall_hockey: https://x.com/halfwall_hockey

📘 Facebook: San Jose Hockey Now: / sjhockeynow

⸻

Timestamps

(00:00:00) Introductions & Dan’s golf handicap

(00:02:05) Sponsor: Bring Hockey Back & the “Human Centipede” joke

(00:03:17) Zubair’s big news & Dan’s advice for him

(00:09:57) Music talk: Nirvana vs. Chicago & early CD purchases

(00:16:30) Michael Misa ELC, contract limits & Rookie Faceoff preview

(00:23:04) Ryane Clowe leaves & Dan ponders front office role

(00:34:05) Carey Price trade: Cap space, money & Montreal legacy

(00:43:29) Vlasic says “I was lied to” & Dan’s trade story

(00:48:58) Building a destination team: Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks

(01:01:50) Luca Cagnoni talk! Hockey defenseman footwork & stickwork tips

(01:05:30) Gap control & angling fundamentals for D-men

(01:08:30) Be tough & pesky: Cross-checks and small D physicality

(01:12:53) Offensive creativity & spin-o-rama: Surprise your opponent

(01:14:20) Spin‑o‑rama & coaching individuals: Dan’s Tortorella/Ramsay stories

(01:26:25) Secrets to hockey success: confidence, opportunity & skill

(01:29:00) Good coaching & individual guidance for NHL defensemen

(01:33:20) Final tips for young defensemen & adapting your game

(01:42:20) Golf with Coach Warsofsky & Macklin Celebrini captain chat

(01:43:32) Wrap-up & chaotic handshake gag

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.