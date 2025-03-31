Sharks Blown Out Back-to-Back Nights, Lose 8-1 to Kings

LOS ANGELES — The San Jose Sharks took on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Cam Lund scored, but the Sharks got blasted 8-1.

Period 1

1 in: San Jose Sharks seem to be starting with a little more pop. Wennberg on the backcheck forced a turnover.

Gregor penalty: But Gregor does too much trying to defend Moore, holding him. Big early kill.

4 in: Graf steals it from breaking out Clarke, but can’t get shot off.

Danault goal: Basically a power play goal. Gregor out of box, but Sharks can’t sort the coverage, Danault by himself at right dot for one-timer. Tough start. This is a much better team than they faced last night in the New York Rangers too.

7 in: As a puck-mover, I think Carlsson belongs in the NHL. He won’t put up the gaudy numbers he does in AHL, but he makes a really good first pass, even under duress.

Beaut backhand pass by Ostapchuk into Grundstrom, who has a great chance.

8 in: I get impressed by Mukhamadullin, but then he makes a hiccup of a turnover. On his backhand, he can’t evade the Byfield backcheck. It seems that he perhaps extends himself, pushes limits of what he can do, and will have to learn what he can and can’t do at this level. He can do a lot, but he’s not Cale Makar either.

10 in: Good keep-in by Cagnoni, Cagnoni-Celebrini-Eklund-Toffoli-Wennberg is PP1. Smith replaces Cagnoni on 5-on-3.

Gregor penalty: Celebrini hit a post, but San Jose Sharks couldn’t take advantage of the two-man advantage. Gregor has been a marked man tonight, not in a good way. Again, he’s trying, but net front coverage has bene tough for him, called for a hook there.

Kempe goal: Sharks are late on Kempe’s stick, Kopitar pass to slot for one-timer. Nightmare start for Kings and Gregor. It’s been rough for the veteran wingers that Warsofsky has been trying to cycle through the bottom-six, Kostin got benched last game, not playing tonight, and I’m not liking Gregor’s chances to play on Tuesday right now.

3 left: One-on-one race for the puck in corner, Ostapchuk beats Anderson.

Not a great play by Smith there, Warsofsky noted a recent lull in his play. Skating it out on his own of DZ, can’t beat the F1, loses the puck. No harm, no foul in the end, but gotta be better.

Period 2

Lund penalty: I don’t think the Sharks have played bad, but they really need a PK stop here before it gets out of hand. Also, another did you have to take that penalty?

4 in: As PP ends, Graf has to make a harder play than that to get it out. Small plays like that are the consistency that coaches talk about, the difference between a set-it-and-forget-it player in the line-up and someone else.

Lund goal: Looks like Ferraro was trying to shoot for the rebound, worked out perfectly, right place, right time for Lund.

5 in: Cagnoni makes a move on Helenius on blueline.

Moore goal: After some momentum, disappointing to lose it on a clear breakdown like that. Moore beelines to the slot off the bench. Carlsson had tried to outnumber along the wall, Smith was a little stapled to his man at the point, but gotta think quick to rotate on Moore.

8 in: Soft exit pass by Lund, not in a good way.

9 in: Big Romanov save on Kuzmenko on PP, need more of that.

Ferraro penalty (again): Out of the box, plays too fast to try to get puck over to Graf for chance, then trips his guy. Overeager. Penalties obviously killing Sharks tonight.

Foegele goal: No one can take out big Warren Foegele in front. Great UFA signing. Third PP goal given up, basically. Two, officially.

6 left: Cagnoni can’t escape forechecking Fiala, I was worried about his escapability at this level, that’s an example of it.

Foegele goal: Another one, nice tip. Liljegren can’t tie up the stick.

Kempe goal: The San Jose Sharks have lost the plot.

Celebrini appears to lose an edge chasing Kuzmenko, after Kempe scores to make it 6-1 Kings, he sits there for a bit, slowly skates back to bench and baseball bat swings his stick at the bench door opening — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 31, 2025

Period 3

Kuzmenko goal: Just blows it by Romanov.

Lewis goal: Simpsons gif stop it’s he’s already dead.