San Jose Sharks
Sharks Top Kings in Shootout in Kopitar’s Last SAP Center Game
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Los Angeles Kings into SAP Center.
It’s Anze Kopitar’s last regular season game at SAP Center.
Adam Gaudette and Ty Dellandrea and Philipp Kurashev scored, and the Sharks won 4-3 in the shootout.
Period 1
Gaudette goal: Graf takes advantage of Clarke at point, puck skips on Clarke? Graf pokes it out to Dellandrea. Counterattack, Gaudette coming down slot, picks a corner on Forsberg. All that line’s skills coming to forefront there, Graf’s defensive instincts and long stick, Dellandrea’s skating, and Gaudette’s sniper touch.
3 in: What an Askarov save on Fiala, side to side pass from Perry, so little movement, but Askarov is on top of what looks like an open net for Fiala. Eye test, that just looked like a dominant save.
8 in: 8-2 Kings shots, shooting gallery on Askarov, there was a Kings power play, but Askarov equal to the task so far.
8 left: Second San Jose Sharks’ penalty kill tonight does a much better job of limiting exposure to Askarov, no shots allowed.
On entry, Sharks on rush, have momentum right after PK, and Kurashev tries a soft drop pass to Smith just inside blueline that doesn’t connect. If it connects, great, if it doesn’t, I’m sure coach won’t be happy with that.
5 left: 12 seconds into PP, two shots and three shot attempts by PP1, which aligns more with what they want.
Armia goal: But they don’t want that. Not a good play from Celebrini, tries a drop on gaining the blueline, drop and shield Armia from puck to Klingberg. Klingberg wasn’t close enough, and there was a simpler get it in deep and outnumber option for Macklin.
1 left: Dickinson does nice job reading attacking Moore’s speed, closing on him along the wall.
Dellandrea goal: Love that from Graf, from the corner, seconds left in the period, just get it toward the net. Looking for Gaudette for the highlight play, but put the puck in that area, it goes off Dellandrea’s skate and in.
Period 2
Sharks sloppy with puck to open period, Laferriere jumps on a loose puck at point and walks down on Askarov, but the goalie solid.
Kopitar goal: Boos now rain down on Kopitar haha. Don’t know if Dellandrea thought he had support. Great Moore pass too. But ultimately, I think Dellandrea needs to play that more cautiously. Beautiful can opener by Kopitar, a throwback classic from the future Hall of Famer.
5 in: Byfield dominates on forecheck on that shift, catching Ferraro and Celebrini napping. San Jose Sharks need to be better, Kings starting to turn tide of game at 5-on-5. Bad hockey begets more bad hockey, leads to a Wennberg tripping penalty.
9 in: Good kill, but Sharks throwing the puck around haphazardly in DZ a little now. Kings forecheck on them.
10 in: Appreciate what Celebrini is trying there on entry, the hard pass on entry to the weakside point, if it connects, definitely some space created, but he just hasn’t been as sharp tonight, and this is an example of reading the momentum for him, I think, a little less risk when everything is being tilted against Sharks.
Armia no-goal: San Jose Sharks ducked one, specifically Ferraro. Byfield is eating Sharks alive on forecheck, Ferraro had full possession and Byfield influenced a turnover. There has to be a better play made there by Ferraro.
Armia penalty: He’s having an impact tonight. Not a good one there though, there’s no point for him to hit Dellandrea in the numbers right there. Penalty everyday. Time for the power play to take back some momentum.
But they don’t…
6 left: That’s a textbook handle by Askarov, if he doesn’t stop it up, it’ll be Kings puck, there was one King, no Shark headed on forecheck for it to his right. But Askarov stops it from going to his right, then passes it to Orlov to the left, clean exit, leads to a Gaudette Grade-A. Simple but meaningful play from Askarov.
4 left: Good Graf recovery. Gaudette shot blocked, Ceci gets on it, maybe a Kings counter, but Graf snuffs out Ceci.
Kurashev goal: Snaps an eight-game goalless streak. But nice job by that entire line, haven’t loved them tonight, but they did a great job there of staying hungry on puck, not giving LA an easy exit on forecheck. And Kurashev does a great job of being patient, outwaiting Forsberg after a sweet Smith pass.
1 left: Top line now engaged, Celebrini tries a video game move on entry, that’s negated, but Kurashev hustle prevents an easy exit, and this line excels at the quick strike, Celebrini slides it to Smith, who fires a good chance high and wide. Kings are able to exit, but Liljegren kills the play in DZ, and Orlov rainbows a remarkable area pass, the puck hits a rut and dies on Smith’s stick in stride as he enters, and he finds Kurashev for a quick strike chance that gets a call. Honestly, Orlov could make that pass 100 times, and I’m not sure he could repeat that exact circumstance of hitting that rut.
San Jose Sharks really need to make something of that power play which they’ll start third with.
Period 3
And they don’t…I liked Klingberg on the PP first two periods, did a good job of just getting shots through, but not his finest work on this one. Underrated, and not necessarily on the PP, but I’ve noticed Liljegren in good ways tonight.
4 in: Loose puck to Perry in slot, he fires it, Askarov!
6 in: Liljegren can’t advance it, but does a nice job one-on-one against Kempe, ties him up, not allowing his countryman to bull his way to net.
7 in: For many a long-time Sharks fan, that Reaves’s hit on Perry could be their highlight of the game.
10 in: Did Smith really just try the Hertl on his in-tight breakaway? The balls on that kid lol. We laughed, in appreciation, in the press box. Will “Maverick” Smith. “You’ve got balls, stick jockey.” Great forecheck from Kurashev, beaut backhand pass by Celebrini.
7 left: Askarov stays strong and calm, best PK’er on this kill. Forsberg then comes up with a huge save on a Dellandrea breakaway.
5 left: Great backcheck by Celebrini on Foegele, wins the puck. That’s winning hockey.
Kempe goal: Man, Sharks getting close, but just can’t break the seal in terms of closing games. Or is that unbreak the seal? Or seal the seal?
OT
Wennberg-Eklund-Liljegren to start.
Yeahhhhhh FUCK LA
And FUCK THOSE REFS TOO
All hail ASKYYYYY
Did they suck as much as it seemed? Wow
Yeah I don’t yell at the TV much but that reffing got me twice.
I understand that big picture, a few no-calls in the last chunk of a close game, makes for a more entertaining product. But some of those fuckers were fast and loose with Macklin, and the league’s newest superstar getting injured sure wouldn’t help drive viewership.
😂twice? You mean twice a minute. Unreal the whole game. Even after Mac’s last breakaway in OT Kempe slashes him then elbows him in the head to get the puck
Sometimes when you can’t see replays its tough to tell, but it looked lame
And the video review coaches
Askarov is such a good shot stopper. Doing so much better keeping himself big and not going down into his butterfly as quickly. Sheng mentioned it but I thought it was one of his better game handling the puck as well. Can’t remember one of those scary moments from him tonight.
I think his poke check to break up Kempe’s shootout attempt deserves more attention, too. It felt like a veteran move far beyond his years.
Yeah that was next level.
Good call. I didn’t even realize I didnt think “WTF?”, once about him handling the puck.
Oh man. What a coaster. They gotta keep these jerseys now. Kurashev is a beast. Gaudette/Graf been solid these last few games. Really wanna see us close that game in regulation but the Kings were buzzing and it was just a matter of time. The PP just doesn’t look good right now and his handing opponents momentum. I don’t know what the answer is. Finally, if Warsy is gonna keep putting WillMack out on the shootout, somebody is gonna have to teach them to how to actually score one. Those numbers are atrocious. Fuck the kings, fuck the refs. Go… Read more »
Cellys gotta do better on the PP. his mistake directly caused the shortie against. That’s an easy fix though. He’ll learn. That’s the kind of play Team Canada won’t have any patience for though.
I was half paying attention tonight due to work, but was Toff “on” tonight? He seemed to play semi-decently compared to prior games but having him out in OT was quite the choice, man. I really hope (and hope he gets better) that he’s dealing with a mid-body injury (rib or something) or a LBI because we got two more years after this one. He looks super slow and his shot doesn’t seem to be as elite as it was in years past. Again, you know he’s injured but if it’s not affecting his skating Father Time remains undefeated and… Read more »
Has to be. But he looked decent.
I think he, Klinger, and Muk are all playing through stuff when they play these days.
Shak is playing thru brain cramps. Too many turnover passes mixed with great passes. I think that’s why he keeps getting Sat.
He had a couple great shots that just missed and he definitely looked like he was moving better. One play I couldn’t see his number and couldn’t figure out who it was. Didn’t think it could be him.🤣
Glad they got the win for Jumbo!! What a shame that we didn’t get Randy Hahn for this broadcast
Can’t believe they were trying to have a damn sit down with Jumbo, while the sharks are on a PK. You could tell he was trying his best to answer their questions, but really was just anxiously watching Asky do crazy shit.
This is what I’ve been waiting to see: that the team can win with depth scoring. Hopefully, the next step is a better team defense that can ease the load for the goalies.
this was one of those when you knew the equalizer was coming. waiting in N zone. despite getting scored during empty net, our blocks and garbage clean up in front of the net is elite and keeps us in games like this most nights. crazy OT.
These ESPN+ exclusive games are damn near impossible to watch on replay. Like wtf