Sharks Top Kings in Shootout in Kopitar’s Last SAP Center Game

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Los Angeles Kings into SAP Center.

It’s Anze Kopitar’s last regular season game at SAP Center.

Adam Gaudette and Ty Dellandrea and Philipp Kurashev scored, and the Sharks won 4-3 in the shootout.

Period 1

Gaudette goal: Graf takes advantage of Clarke at point, puck skips on Clarke? Graf pokes it out to Dellandrea. Counterattack, Gaudette coming down slot, picks a corner on Forsberg. All that line’s skills coming to forefront there, Graf’s defensive instincts and long stick, Dellandrea’s skating, and Gaudette’s sniper touch.

This is Anze Kopitar's 118th career game vs #SJSharks in regular season or playoffs for most ever. Dustin Brown and Shane Doan both played 117. https://t.co/jcfjJvujtz — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 21, 2025

3 in: What an Askarov save on Fiala, side to side pass from Perry, so little movement, but Askarov is on top of what looks like an open net for Fiala. Eye test, that just looked like a dominant save.

8 in: 8-2 Kings shots, shooting gallery on Askarov, there was a Kings power play, but Askarov equal to the task so far.

8 left: Second San Jose Sharks’ penalty kill tonight does a much better job of limiting exposure to Askarov, no shots allowed.

On entry, Sharks on rush, have momentum right after PK, and Kurashev tries a soft drop pass to Smith just inside blueline that doesn’t connect. If it connects, great, if it doesn’t, I’m sure coach won’t be happy with that.

5 left: 12 seconds into PP, two shots and three shot attempts by PP1, which aligns more with what they want.

Armia goal: But they don’t want that. Not a good play from Celebrini, tries a drop on gaining the blueline, drop and shield Armia from puck to Klingberg. Klingberg wasn’t close enough, and there was a simpler get it in deep and outnumber option for Macklin.

1 left: Dickinson does nice job reading attacking Moore’s speed, closing on him along the wall.

Dellandrea goal: Love that from Graf, from the corner, seconds left in the period, just get it toward the net. Looking for Gaudette for the highlight play, but put the puck in that area, it goes off Dellandrea’s skate and in.

Period 2

Sharks sloppy with puck to open period, Laferriere jumps on a loose puck at point and walks down on Askarov, but the goalie solid.

Kopitar goal: Boos now rain down on Kopitar haha. Don’t know if Dellandrea thought he had support. Great Moore pass too. But ultimately, I think Dellandrea needs to play that more cautiously. Beautiful can opener by Kopitar, a throwback classic from the future Hall of Famer.

5 in: Byfield dominates on forecheck on that shift, catching Ferraro and Celebrini napping. San Jose Sharks need to be better, Kings starting to turn tide of game at 5-on-5. Bad hockey begets more bad hockey, leads to a Wennberg tripping penalty.

9 in: Good kill, but Sharks throwing the puck around haphazardly in DZ a little now. Kings forecheck on them.

10 in: Appreciate what Celebrini is trying there on entry, the hard pass on entry to the weakside point, if it connects, definitely some space created, but he just hasn’t been as sharp tonight, and this is an example of reading the momentum for him, I think, a little less risk when everything is being tilted against Sharks.

Armia no-goal: San Jose Sharks ducked one, specifically Ferraro. Byfield is eating Sharks alive on forecheck, Ferraro had full possession and Byfield influenced a turnover. There has to be a better play made there by Ferraro.

Armia penalty: He’s having an impact tonight. Not a good one there though, there’s no point for him to hit Dellandrea in the numbers right there. Penalty everyday. Time for the power play to take back some momentum.

But they don’t…

6 left: That’s a textbook handle by Askarov, if he doesn’t stop it up, it’ll be Kings puck, there was one King, no Shark headed on forecheck for it to his right. But Askarov stops it from going to his right, then passes it to Orlov to the left, clean exit, leads to a Gaudette Grade-A. Simple but meaningful play from Askarov.

4 left: Good Graf recovery. Gaudette shot blocked, Ceci gets on it, maybe a Kings counter, but Graf snuffs out Ceci.

Kurashev goal: Snaps an eight-game goalless streak. But nice job by that entire line, haven’t loved them tonight, but they did a great job there of staying hungry on puck, not giving LA an easy exit on forecheck. And Kurashev does a great job of being patient, outwaiting Forsberg after a sweet Smith pass.

1 left: Top line now engaged, Celebrini tries a video game move on entry, that’s negated, but Kurashev hustle prevents an easy exit, and this line excels at the quick strike, Celebrini slides it to Smith, who fires a good chance high and wide. Kings are able to exit, but Liljegren kills the play in DZ, and Orlov rainbows a remarkable area pass, the puck hits a rut and dies on Smith’s stick in stride as he enters, and he finds Kurashev for a quick strike chance that gets a call. Honestly, Orlov could make that pass 100 times, and I’m not sure he could repeat that exact circumstance of hitting that rut.

San Jose Sharks really need to make something of that power play which they’ll start third with.

Period 3

And they don’t…I liked Klingberg on the PP first two periods, did a good job of just getting shots through, but not his finest work on this one. Underrated, and not necessarily on the PP, but I’ve noticed Liljegren in good ways tonight.

4 in: Loose puck to Perry in slot, he fires it, Askarov!

6 in: Liljegren can’t advance it, but does a nice job one-on-one against Kempe, ties him up, not allowing his countryman to bull his way to net.

7 in: For many a long-time Sharks fan, that Reaves’s hit on Perry could be their highlight of the game.

10 in: Did Smith really just try the Hertl on his in-tight breakaway? The balls on that kid lol. We laughed, in appreciation, in the press box. Will “Maverick” Smith. “You’ve got balls, stick jockey.” Great forecheck from Kurashev, beaut backhand pass by Celebrini.

7 left: Askarov stays strong and calm, best PK’er on this kill. Forsberg then comes up with a huge save on a Dellandrea breakaway.

5 left: Great backcheck by Celebrini on Foegele, wins the puck. That’s winning hockey.

Kempe goal: Man, Sharks getting close, but just can’t break the seal in terms of closing games. Or is that unbreak the seal? Or seal the seal?

OT

Wennberg-Eklund-Liljegren to start.