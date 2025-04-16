Marleau, Wilson, Clowe, Boyle & More Pay Tribute to Couture

Logan Couture was everything that Doug Wilson hoped for.

Before the 2007 Draft, the San Jose Sharks GM had no first-round pick that year. But Wilson made two trades to get the ninth-overall pick, selecting Couture from the Ottawa 67’s.

“In his Draft year, he injured his leg, and not everybody would have continued playing during that time, but he didn’t care, he was going to do whatever he could to help the 67’s on their playoff journey,” Wilson told San Jose Hockey Now. “That meant a lot to us. It’s funny, it mirrored his career going forward, where he wouldn’t let injuries hold him back.”

That is, until an injury proved to be too great, even for the San Jose Sharks captain.

On Tuesday, Couture announced the end of his playing career because of osteitis pubis, a deep groin issue that’s plagued him for two years.

The career San Jose Sharks star scored 323 goals and 701 points in 933 regular season games, saving his best for the playoffs with 48 goals and 101 points in just 116 post-season contests.

Legendary 67’s head coach Brian Kilrea, who also coached Wilson, told the GM in 2007, “You are getting a guy that’s going to have a great NHL career, be a leader, and accomplish amazing things.”

Couture was all that, and more.

Wilson, coaches David Quinn and Bob Boughner, and teammates Dan Boyle, Ryane Clowe, Jason Demers, Brenden Dillon, Kevin Labanc, and Patrick Marleau shared their thoughts about Couture the player and competitor, Couture the playoff performer, and a favorite Cooch story.