San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Couture To Announce End of Playing Career in Tuesday Press Conference
Some clarity with Logan Couture is coming.
The San Jose Sharks captain and GM Mike Grier will hold a press conference at 1:30 PM PT at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Frank Seravalli reports that Couture will announce that he is “unable to continue his playing career as a result of injury.”
Couture has only played six games in the last two years because of osteitis pubis, a deep groin issue that sidelined him before and since his last game on Jan. 31, 2024, at the Anaheim Ducks. He suffered the injury while training in the summer of 2023.
Earlier this season, Logan Couture was seen around Sharks Ice and SAP Center, though there were no reports of him skating or being able to take any major steps towards playing again. Recently, however, Couture made waves with the fanbase by not appearing at team picture day in March and unfollowing then re-following the San Jose Sharks on Instagram in April.
The San Jose Sharks captain since 2019-20, Couture has 323 goals and 378 assists in 933 regular season games. The 2007 No. 9 pick has been great in the playoffs, posting 48 goals and 53 assists in 116 appearances. From 2010, Couture’s first post-season appearance, to 2019, his last, only Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, and Evgeni Malkin have scored more post-season points.
The two-way center 36, has an $8 million AAV, and his contract expires after the 2026-27 season.
Per the Sharks, Couture’s press conference will be streamed live on the Sharks digital platforms, like YouTube, and also on the Sharks+SAP Center app and the Sharks Audio Network.
Good riddance!! I wish the Sharks could of had the courage to trade him while he was still playing.
Wow . What do you have against him . He always played hard and came through in big games .
I never enjoyed his unenthused attitude during post game interviews. He always came across as smug, arrogant, and not fun. I understand this might of been his idea of acting like a “competitor” like Kobe or McKinnon, but that just came across as being full of himself. That’s just my opinion, feel free to trash it, it’s not that serious man.
L take. Being that Couture is/was on the MAGA side of the political spectrum, I’m sure I wouldn’t necessarily love hanging out with the guy… but he was a good player his entire time in Teal. It’s a shame he never got another crack at the playoffs, because he was an absolute stud any time the stakes were that high. Also: if your “Good riddance!” is about him being red-hat (which could be totally unrelated and my own projection here)… …the unfortunate reality is that most players/professional athletes in general are. Which only makes sense really.. genetic freak-people who make… Read more »
100%. Hate his politics but I don’t watch him play for that. I can separate the 2.
I despised Logan even before the Maga reveal. Just his whole vibe of being unsatisfied and arrogant, I never liked him. He was a very good player, but as a fan, there’s players I like and players I don’t. We don’t/won’t ever really know these guys, so it’s all just our opinions of the characters we see on TV.
Dude you suck for this comment.
Ok, well I’ll double down on it! I despise Couture!!
I respect the take but you can’t take this position and be elsewhere telling me to have fun and it’s not that serious. I know that, man!
Too many here take this comment section way too personally. Get a life kids.
Uhh, yeah I can do both. Have fun, it’s not that serious, and I’m glad this guy will finally be gone. Boom. Not a big deal.
I put a fig leaf out there, respected the take, and you slapped it away.
Sure did! I’ll stand by what I said. There’s a time to part with good players, and we held onto Couture for too long. I wish the Sharks would of traded him to the penguins or maple leafs years ago.
Rarely vote on anything, up or down. But I’m one of the many down votes.
Couture deserves respect for his commitment to the team and to the game. Seeing him move on is the right thing.
And, fwiw I was among those who also thought it’d be smart to trade him. Even then, I never saw it as anything but a chance for him to move to a competitive team and help the Sharks rebuild.
It alright man. If you think about what I said originally, it is good news for the team that he’s retiring, hence I said “good riddance”. And it seems like we agree he should of been traded years ago.
I don’t think I’d want to hang out with the guy off the ice, but Clutchure stepped up to some big moments in teal and was instrumental to some of my fondest Sharks memories. I hope he’s able to live a healthy life post-playing, and that his salary coming off the books signals that Grier is preparing to drop truly staggering amounts of Hasso’s money.
Do you think he’s able to…ya know…get it on?
Injury was in Summer of ’23 right? Might need a quick edit there.
Yup! Thanks
Awww man. So sorry to hear. Kept hoping for better news. I if it’s retirement official or if he’ll pseudo retire and still collect his check. I’m fine with him getting Hassos money. 🙂
Along these same lines, I’m highly skeptical of Landeskog’s return to play in the minors for the Avalanche. I find it verrrrry interesting that this happens now that he has some documentary series about his attempts to get back on TNT/Max.
He may prove me wrong, but I think this is a cynical ploy for content and that something will eventually come up that prevents him from keeping on playing. Which will get played as a “setback” but really they all knew it wasn’t a real comeback attempt.
Wishing Landeskog well. That’s quite the story if he can come back.
For all that MacKinnon and Makar are the guys who bring the elite skills, Landeskog is (was?) a legit really good player. His intangibles, leadership etc, that made Colorado a championship team instead of a great team.
Ferraro for Captain!
Quite the career. Rough way to end it. I’d asked myself, if I was the coach of GM, would I even consider putting Logan out on NHL ice again? My answer was ‘no’. It’d be too risky, a “could I live with myself if something went wrong?” question. I’m happy the decision has been made. I wish him good health and along with his family many wonderful years in their future. Lastly, if all the memories, the one that will stick with me the longest is the injury Mark Purdy described as his mouth (iirc) looking like a “collapsed mine”.… Read more »
Dude I always thought it was funny that his mouth looked better after getting his teeth reconstructed. I think another commenter at the time had their screen name as “Logan CouturesTeeth” 😂
Oh, this is such sad news. I always thought he was under appreciated by a lot of hockey fans – and media – outside of the Bay Area.
One of the grittier, big time , clutch scorer in Sharks history.
Thank you Captain for the great memories.
Him, Pavelski…two of my favorites .
Hope Sharks get some of the 8 mill per year to spend on UFAs…especially on D men.
Not sure how it effects the cap, there might be some specifics to his case that are different from some of the others who’ve gone down this path.
I suspect he’ll be counted against the cap, but if the Sharks bump against the cap, he probably gets the LTIR treatment, which means his cap hit stops counting above the cap ceiling.
Pretty sure he’ll count towards the cap floor total.
I think he helps them reach the floor but they can put him LTIR if they need to.
If this comes to fruition which is looking very likely, what does that do for our cap space next year? Does he come off the books?