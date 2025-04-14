REPORT: Couture To Announce End of Playing Career in Tuesday Press Conference

Some clarity with Logan Couture is coming.

The San Jose Sharks captain and GM Mike Grier will hold a press conference at 1:30 PM PT at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Frank Seravalli reports that Couture will announce that he is “unable to continue his playing career as a result of injury.”

Couture has only played six games in the last two years because of osteitis pubis, a deep groin issue that sidelined him before and since his last game on Jan. 31, 2024, at the Anaheim Ducks. He suffered the injury while training in the summer of 2023.

Earlier this season, Logan Couture was seen around Sharks Ice and SAP Center, though there were no reports of him skating or being able to take any major steps towards playing again. Recently, however, Couture made waves with the fanbase by not appearing at team picture day in March and unfollowing then re-following the San Jose Sharks on Instagram in April.

The San Jose Sharks captain since 2019-20, Couture has 323 goals and 378 assists in 933 regular season games. The 2007 No. 9 pick has been great in the playoffs, posting 48 goals and 53 assists in 116 appearances. From 2010, Couture’s first post-season appearance, to 2019, his last, only Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, and Evgeni Malkin have scored more post-season points.

The two-way center 36, has an $8 million AAV, and his contract expires after the 2026-27 season.

Per the Sharks, Couture’s press conference will be streamed live on the Sharks digital platforms, like YouTube, and also on the Sharks+SAP Center app and the Sharks Audio Network.