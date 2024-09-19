Couture Talks Celebrini, Next Step in His Recovery

The San Jose Sharks finally feel like they’re turning the corner…but Logan Couture can’t be on the ice for it.

That’s got to be another level of hurt for Couture, who’s been through thick and thin with this franchise. He’s been the Sharks captain through five years and counting out of the playoffs.

“We’re trying to attack this thing with different types of rehab and maybe something will click here,” Couture told San Jose Sharks play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky on Wednesday.

On the first day of training camp, Couture gave us an injury update, his thoughts on Macklin Celebrini, and who he’d rather live with, Joe Thornton or Patrick Marleau.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier, by the way, says that despite the uncertainty surrounding Couture’s health, that he will remain the captain.

He also will be put on IR, but not LTIR, because the Sharks don’t need the cap space right now.

Logan Couture, on his summer:

Went home to Canada for a few months. Saw some family, I got to see my son when we came back here in July. Started doing some more rehab stuff. Obviously, I would have hoped to have been skating, but that’s not where it’s at.

Couture, on being glad that he can at least do day-to-day life things:

I feel pretty good to do a lot of things at home normal.

It’s been a lot better since that last game I played in January, and it really flared up with me. Then a tough few weeks, definitely a tough few days not being able to move too well, hasn’t gotten that bad since then. So I’m grateful for that.

Couture, on Celebrini:

Great kid, easy to talk to, smart, loves the game of hockey, knows a lot about it. Obviously, he’s an exceptional talent. First-overall, special player, and he seems like a really good kid.

Couture, on why surgery isn’t an option for his injury:

Yeah, just not gonna answer that.

Couture, on his plan over the next couple of weeks:

I haven’t skated since January 31st, the game in Anaheim. There’s no immediate plan to get onto the ice, if that’s what you’re asking.

Couture, on thoughts that his career might be over:

Honestly, day by day is how I’m taking it. There’s been different ups and downs, mentally, physically throughout this entire thing. I’ve had tough days. I’ve had good days. So that’s really not in my mind. It’s come to the rink, try and get through as much rehab stuff as I can, see how I feel, go home, see my family.

Couture, on what the next big step in his recovery will be:

Probably, yeah, that would be a big step, getting on the ice.

Couture, on if he’d rather live with Jumbo or Patty: “Depends on the day. If you wanted some quiet time alone, that’s Patty. Jumbo would be ideal if you're good with chaos.” — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 19, 2024

Couture, on the San Jose Sharks hiring Ryane Clowe:

I didn’t see that coming. I got a text from my brother, telling me that Ryane Clowe was hired. I haven’t seen Clowie in a long time. He was an incredible mentor, leader for me on my line. He fought a lot of guys when I got hit. For me, I always tell him, he’s the man.