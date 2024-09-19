San Jose Sharks
Couture Gives Injury Update
Logan Couture is still on the mend.
Last season, the San Jose Sharks captain played just six games, hampered by Osteitis pubis, a deep groin issue.
During his April exit interview, Logan Couture said that he hoped to begin skating in July, in preparation for the 2024-25 season.
Last check, in early September, Couture still hadn’t started skating.
“We’re trying to attack this thing with different types of rehab and maybe something will click here,” Couture told San Jose Sharks play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky on Wednesday.
It doesn’t sound like Couture is close to playing again.
Couture, 35, has two years left on his contract after this season at $8 million AAV.
It’s fair to question if Couture will play again for the San Jose Sharks, and at how high a level.
“It’s difficult. I want to be playing hockey,” Couture said. “It’s what I’ve done for almost all my life, so not being able to the last 15 months has been difficult. But the human body can only do so much at some point.”
Not a surprise, but it still sucks. Can’t imagine how frustrated he is.
So brutal. Definitely feel for the guy. Going thru something similar but obviously not my lively hood. At least he gets paid either way.
Thinking about it, they shut him down for the year and let him hopefully heal up. Maybe he comes back next season when they’re likely to be more competitive with the kids having some experience. Celly C1, Smith C2, Couture C3, whoever C4… That would be a nice start to a good roster.
Maybe they can put him on the bench? Dude seems pretty smart. Keep him around the kids, let him stay involved?
Even without Couture they have Wennberg, Goodrow, Bordeleau and Bysted on the depth chart next season. This year they also have Granlund and Sturm.
If Couture can’t suit up the Sharks are OK for depth down the middle unless two other pivots get injured (a la last season).
Oof. That quote is rough, and seems even less hopeful than last year. I think we have to assume he’s done, barring a major breakthrough.
🙁
Would it make sense to move Coots into LTIR? I am like everyone else and assume it is most probable that his career is over. Very sad. You could see the difference he made with the six games he got to play last season.
Makes the Wennberg pickup as prophetic as many people said. Wish he could come back at some point but I seriously doubt it at this stage. A big time bummer in an offseason full of highlights.
Still, never give up hope.
I have to think that GMMG suspected this, which is why he brought in Wennberg and other forwards. I am very sad as have been a big fan of Logan for his entire Sharks career. Hope to see him back on the ice, but I agree it seems very doubtful.
The Sharks are pretty far below the cap ceiling so he’ll likely go on normal IR vs LTIR. They can always put him on LTIR if they trade for a bad contract later in the year
It would take 2 or 3 bad contracts. They have almost 10.5mil in space right now.
No. They don’t need the cap space because they’re no where near the cap. If they for some reason take a ton of salary back in player trades at the trade deadline that would put them over then maybe they use LTIR. Still they will have salary going out so I can’t image that LTIR being necessary.
The Wennberg pickup wasn’t all that prophetic. Grier literally said prior to UFA opening they would look into picking up a center if Couture couldn’t go. I think they’ve know for a while that he’s not progressing the way they hoped.
I think they would use IR (or LTIR) as a resource. Their daily cap hit average goes down allowing the Sharks to absorb larger contracts at the trade deadline.
Not saying they will absorb a large contract but it gives them $8M more in cap flexibilty if they start on IR at the beginning of the season.
Tough news for the Sharks.
Couture is certainly a warrior.
Time to cut ties—move on. If he is not skating by now—probably never will
What does “time to cut ties” mean?
Fifteen months of rehab? I’m thinking he is done, barring some new treatment he hasn’t tried yet. Anyone know if he’s tried prolotherapy? It’s supposed to repair damaged ligaments.
Anyone missing that much NHL hockey has a very hard time coming back even when they are fully healthy. It does not bode well for him especially at his age now too.
The good news is if he does indeed retire, his cap hit will come off the Sharks books since he signed his contract before he was 35. If he goes on LTIR, there should still be hope that he does indeed stage a comeback and play again.
Couture bouta pull a Mario Lemieux…
All joking aside, will be very sad if he does call it a career. Definitely a top 10 Shark all-time IMO. Absolute money in the playoffs.
Here’s to wishing the best for “Juicy/Cooter/Clutchure”!!