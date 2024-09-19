Couture Gives Injury Update

Logan Couture is still on the mend.

Last season, the San Jose Sharks captain played just six games, hampered by Osteitis pubis, a deep groin issue.

During his April exit interview, Logan Couture said that he hoped to begin skating in July, in preparation for the 2024-25 season.

Last check, in early September, Couture still hadn’t started skating.

“We’re trying to attack this thing with different types of rehab and maybe something will click here,” Couture told San Jose Sharks play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky on Wednesday.

It doesn’t sound like Couture is close to playing again.

Couture, 35, has two years left on his contract after this season at $8 million AAV.

It’s fair to question if Couture will play again for the San Jose Sharks, and at how high a level.

“It’s difficult. I want to be playing hockey,” Couture said. “It’s what I’ve done for almost all my life, so not being able to the last 15 months has been difficult. But the human body can only do so much at some point.”