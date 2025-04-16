EMERGENCY PODCAST: Tribute to Couture, Who’s Sharks’ Next Captain?

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

Logan Couture’s playing career is over.

Sheng and Keegan discuss Couture’s legacy in an emergency podcast!

We touch briefly on the San Jose Sharks’ cap situation and why Couture is not officially retiring.

Sheng shares some anecdotes from Couture’s farewell press conference and elsewhere, including telling insights from Dan Boyle and Ryane Clowe. (4:20)

Keegan has a fan’s perspective of Couture, and how happy he was to see the San Jose Sharks captain smile again in his good-bye presser — it’s been a long time! (16:14)

Who does Keegan think will be the next captain of the Sharks? (18:50)

Couture’s legacy as a Shark is probably being an all-time great playoff performer. (21:20)

Who does Sheng think will be the next captain of the Sharks? (27:28)

Sheng talks about Couture’s last game and post-game media session as a Shark in Jan. 2024, it was in Anaheim and he was there. (35:10)

What about Couture missing the playoffs in the last five years of his career? (42:21)

Sheng shares his thoughts about the media breaking the news of Couture stepping away, instead of letting Couture do it. (43:35)

