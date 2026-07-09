William Eklund has a lot of great memories from his time with the San Jose Sharks.

“It was a great chapter for me,” he told Daily Faceoff in Swedish recently. “That’s where I entered the NHL and got my opportunity. We had some difficult years as a team, but I developed a lot as both a player and a person.”

But now, Eklund is excited for the opportunity to play for the Ottawa Senators and reunite with best friend and ex-Sharks teammate Fabian Zetterlund.

“I never thought we’d end up playing together again,” Eklund said.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Mike Grier is high on newly acquired Andre Gasseau.

Elliotte Friedman had speculation on Macklin Celebrini‘s next contract.

Joshua Ravensbergen talked about how he has improved.

How has Haoxi (Simon) Wang gotten better?

Jake Gustafson opened the scoring at the Prospect Scrimmage. It was a particular thrill for the hometown hero.

Eric Pohlkamp showed off his NCAA national championship tattoo.

Mario Ferraro says goodbye to the San Jose Sharks.

Other Sharks News…

The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Libor Hajek to a one-year, two-way contract. Hajek should team up with AHL veteran Roland McKeown, signed by the Barracuda last week, to form the backbone of the defense.

Projecting the Sharks’ lineup this coming season.

The Sharks did not renew video coach Cody Ward’s contract after four years.

Brodie Brazil spoke to player development coach Luca Sbisa.

With the US Men’s National Team playing Bosnia & Herzegovina at Levi’s Stadium in the World Cup, Wang and Ravensbergen got interviewed about the game in Santana Row:

burger and haoxi got interviewed by a bosnian news outlet about the world cup! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/X3F1jRcO5j — nela (@72cheIs) July 4, 2026

Christian Kirsch revealed on the San Jose Sharks Audio Network that he was Sharks fan when he was young.

Listening to @SharksAudioNet with Christian Kirsch when he mentioned he used to be a sharks fan when he was little 🥹🙌 pic.twitter.com/Wdwq7LCjQb — sugarush (@haz_mackay) July 6, 2026

Igor Chernyshov is auctioning off two signed game sticks on his Instagram to raise funds for Matvey Gurin, who's been diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy https://t.co/Gnn0wG6SE5 pic.twitter.com/WR2qjcakh0 — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) July 6, 2026

AHL ➡️ 🌎#SJSharks UFA forward Egor Afanasyev signed two-year deal with Avangard Omsk (KHL).



Afanasyev, 25, had 40 points (14G-26A) in 64GP with @sjbarracuda in 2025-26.@InsideAHLHockey #AHLFreeAgency26 — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) July 5, 2026

Mario, it's tough saying goodbye.



Thank you for an incredible 9 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ODrmcurCO7 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) July 6, 2026

Around Hockey…

PWHL San Jose has signed Stockton native Brooke Bryant:

Northern California’s own 🫶



We’ve signed Stockton native and two-time PWHL Walter Cup champion Brooke Bryant to a one-year Standard Player Agreement.



🗞️ https://t.co/O7s0yiiaVc pic.twitter.com/8o2zOK28uL — PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) July 8, 2026

Connor Bedard will miss the next four months because of shoulder surgery.

Rogers Sports & Media cuts 230 jobs, closes six radio stations.

The Colorado Avalanche are working on more than just the Cale Makar extension this offseason.

Radko Gudas is ready to create more havoc with the Florida Panthers.

Hearing that the @NYIslanders had nearly 12,000 entries into their "design our new third jersey" fan contest within the first 5 hours after it was announced.



Fans will have until July 24 to submit their designs through the team's website. pic.twitter.com/AdkvAxZZYh — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 8, 2026

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Deputy Chief Erin McQuaig on Gavin McKenna.

Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras both filed for arbitration.

Daniel Alfredsson leaves the Senators…for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

It really never gets old saying Claude Giroux is an Ottawa Senator 🫡



The #Sens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with forward Claude Giroux ✍️ pic.twitter.com/jHMJNaSQ5P — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 7, 2026

Judging overreactions to the first week of Free Agency.

Which syllable combination makes up the best NHL roster?